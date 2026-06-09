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SESCO Celebrates New Cement Terminal at Port Tampa Bay

June 9, 2026

© SESCO Cement
© SESCO Cement

SESCO Cement celebrated the opening of its new cement import terminal located on Port Redwing at Port Tampa Bay. The ribbon cutting ceremony, held at 6035 Diana Toledo Almeida Road in Gibsonton, was attended by company leadership, state officials, and construction and maritime industry representatives.

The new facility features the largest wheel-mounted cement ship unloader in operation, storage silos with nearly 100,000 tons of capacity, and an advanced mobile conveyor system. Upon full build-out, the terminal will be the largest cement terminal in Florida, positioning the Tampa Bay region as a critical gateway for global construction materials.

The Port Tampa Bay terminal is strategically positioned to serve Florida’s major construction markets via maritime shipping lanes, interstate highways, and rail networks. SESCO anticipates moving significant tons of cement, supplementary cementitious materials, and aggregates through the facility.

The facility’s custom-designed ship unloader arrived in Tampa earlier this year following a 25-day voyage, where it was assembled after nearly two years of engineering and design. The unloader’s successful delivery and installation paved the way for the terminal’s full-scale operations launch, which begins today.

SESCO Cement, established in 2014 as a subsidiary of the SESCO Group, operates one of the most significant cement terminal networks in the United States. The company’s Houston, Texas facility is the largest single-owner cement terminal in the country. SESCO serves customers across construction, manufacturing, and distribution sectors, including ready-mix concrete producers.

Terminal Florida Cement

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