Subscribe
Search

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet

March 13, 2023

Seaboard Marine's newly acquired LNG dual fuel containership Seaboard Blue was bunkered with LNG at PortMiami. (Photo: Seaboard Marine)
Seaboard Marine's newly acquired LNG dual fuel containership Seaboard Blue was bunkered with LNG at PortMiami. (Photo: Seaboard Marine)

U.S.-based Seaboard Marine announced it has acquired its first vessel fueled by cleaner burning liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The 1,000 TEU Seaboard Blue, previously known as the Elbblue, was retrofitted in 2017 with the capability of running on both LNG and diesel fuel. The vessel was the world’s first containership converted from conventional diesel propulsion to LNG.

The vessel, now part of Seaboard Marine’s North Central America service, called and bunkered at PortMiami on Monday, marking the first time a cargo vessel was fueled with LNG at the port.

Shell, using its Q4000 bunker barge, filled the Seaboard Blue with LNG prior to its inaugural southbound sailing to Honduras and Guatemala.

Eddie Gonzalez, president and CEO of Seaboard Marine, said, “The Seaboard Blue is a key new component to Seaboard’s fleet transformation. The recent purchase of this LNG-powered ship not only demonstrates Seaboard Marine’s ongoing commitment to sustainability but also to providing reliable service to our customers. As South Florida’s premier ocean carrier, we are grateful for the level of support we have received from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, PortMiami, Shell, the United States Coast Guard, and the Biscayne Bay Pilots.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, said, “Seaboard Marine’s adoption of greener sources of fuel is exemplary and a significant step towards our goal of keeping Miami-Dade a county on the cutting edge of sustainability. As PortMiami’s largest shipping line, I am proud of Seaboard Marine’s commitment to improving the environment and their long-time partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County.”

LNG Hybrid Drives Containerships Bunkering Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi to Lead Merged Hydrogen Hub...
© olrat / Adobe Stock

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd Ink LNG Supply Deal

US Retailers' Ocean Shipping Price Woes Ending as New...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Gastrade Sees Decision On Second LNG Terminal This Year
(File photo: Freeport LNG)

Fire-damaged Freeport LNG Receives Approval for Partial...
(Photo: SAAM Towage)

SAAM Towage Colombia Operations Are Carbon Neutral


Trending Logistics News

© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
Technology
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Calls for Zero Emissions, Cargo-handling...
Technology

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export Project

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export Project

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in Louisiana

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in Louisiana

London to Trial Shipping Light Freight on the River Thames

London to Trial Shipping Light Freight on the River Thames

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News