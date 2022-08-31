28997 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, September 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 31, 2022

Russia Attacks Grain Silos at Ukraine's Mykolaiv Port

© Genya / Adobe Stock

© Genya / Adobe Stock

Grain silos in Ukraine's second biggest port, Mykolaiv, were hit by Russian shelling of the city on Tuesday, causing a fire that was still burning on Wednesday, Ukraine's emergencies service said.

"As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv, grain silos at an infrastructure facility in the Korabelny district caught fire," the emergencies service said on Facebook on Wednesday. "Firefighting continues."

It published photos showing holes in the metal roofs of at least two silos and fire brigades pouring water on damaged facilities. A 200 square meter area had been affected, it said, without giving any further details.

There are several major grain terminals in Mykolaiv, and some have already come under attack during the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Ukraine is conducting a counter-offensive in the area, which has come under constant shelling in recent weeks, to try to push Russian troops out of the city of Kherson to the southeast and drive them back towards Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Viterra, partly owned by commodity group Glencore, is one of several international grain merchants with facilities in Mikolaiv, which lies on the Southern Bug river close to the Black Sea. Its port terminal caught fire in June but there was no information on whether it had been affected this time around.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv and the ministry said these ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.

Ukrainian officials have said they also want to open Mykolaiv port for grain exports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Related News

(File photo: DP World)

Berbera Port Upgrade Raises Somaliland’s Hopes for Trade

 [L to R]: Chris Green, Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness; Elliot Smith, Director of real estate and properties, Port of Bellingham; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. Photo courtesy Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy to open new Battery Factory in the U.S.

 Image courtesy Armach Robotics

Armach Robotics Set to Take the Pole Position on Ship Hull Maintenance, Intelligence

 © Thomas Sztanek / Adobe Stock

Egypt Introduces Measures to Help Clear Backed Up Ports

 © Rock / Adobe Stock

Zim Inks $1 Billion LNG Bunkering Deal with Shell

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Mates and Masters

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int