Subscribe
Search

Rain Raises Rhine River Water in Germany, North Still Too Shallow

July 3, 2023

© EdNurg / Adobe Stock
© EdNurg / Adobe Stock

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after rain but are still too low in northern and central areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, commodity traders said on Monday.

Dry weather in June meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded and vessel operators imposed surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels sailing partly empty, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, coal and oil products, including heating oil.

Rain in the past few days has raised water to normal levels in some southern sections of the river, commodity traders said.

But the Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings at the choke point of Kaub and northern areas around Cologne and Duisburg. Depending on type, some vessels can only sail half full in northern regions, they said.

More rain in river catchment areas is forecast this week which could help shipping, they said.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought and heat-wave led to unusually low water levels on the Rhine.


(Reuters - Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Coastal/Inland Europe Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

©vintagepix/AdobeStock

Panama Canal Postpones Depth Restrictions after...
© W.Scott McGill / Adobe Stock

U.S. House Committee Green-Lights Strong Funding - WCI
(Photo: USACE)

Dredging: Keeping the Mississippi Open
(Photo: Liebherr)

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS...
(Photo: Stena Line)

Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg Take Next Step Toward...
© 2ragon / Adobe Stock

Jobs at Stake as California Port Terminal Upgrades to...


Trending Logistics News

© STEPHEN / Adobe Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires More US Terminal...
Ports

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Logistics News

Rain Raises Rhine River Water in Germany, North Still Too Shallow

Rain Raises Rhine River Water in Germany, North Still Too Shallow

McCarthy Completes Berth Construction at Port Freeport

McCarthy Completes Berth Construction at Port Freeport

EU Weighs Concession to Russian Bank over Black Sea Grain Deal

EU Weighs Concession to Russian Bank over Black Sea Grain Deal

Thousands of Port Workers in Canada's British Columbia Go on Strike

Thousands of Port Workers in Canada's British Columbia Go on Strike

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News