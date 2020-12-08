Port NOLA Receives $1.2 Mln from EPA to Curb Emissions

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a cooperative agreement with the Port of New Orleans to fund diesel emissions-reduction programs. The agreement provides $1,240,247 to replace certain diesel-powered trucks at port facilities in Orleans, Jefferson and Saint Bernard Parishes. The funding is provided by the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program, under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

“Modernizing our nation’s aging fleet of diesel-powered vehicles is an important part of the Trump Administration’s plan to further reduce harmful emissions and guide our communities from nonattainment of our nation’s clean air standards, into attainment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “These upgrades will reduce exposures to diesel pollution and will help communities see improved health outcomes for their residents.”

As part of the Port of New Orleans’ Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program (Clean TRIP), the funds with be used to replace at least 34 short haul drayage trucks servicing cargo terminals and warehouses along the Mississippi River and the Port’s Inner Harbor. DERA funding for Clean TRIP helps truck and fleet owners to invest in clean air by replacing older diesel-powered vehicles with newer, cleaner-burning models.

This project will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons.

Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions, like asthma and respiratory illnesses, and can worsen existing heart and lung disease, especially in children and the elderly. EPA’s Clean Diesel Program provides support for projects that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. This program includes grants and rebates funded under DERA.