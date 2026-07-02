Panama Reinstated on Paris MoU White List

Panama has been reinstated on the White List of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (Paris MoU), according to the organization's recently published Annual Report. The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) welcomed the announcement, noting that the White List is widely regarded as one of the foremost international benchmarks for measuring the performance and quality of maritime administrations.

Inclusion on the Paris MoU White List signifies that a country's flag, or ship registry, complies with the highest international standards of maritime safety and regulatory oversight.

This achievement is the result of a sustained strategy to strengthen safety standards, enhance compliance with international conventions, and reinforce oversight of the Panamanian merchant fleet. It further solidifies Panama's position as a registry committed to excellence, transparency, and maritime safety.

Panama's return to the White List reflects a series of initiatives implemented by the PMA over the past several years to improve the performance of Panamanian-flagged vessels during Port State Control (PSC) inspections while raising the overall quality of the Registry.

As part of its strategy to improve its standing within the Paris MoU, Panama has implemented several key initiatives, including:

﻿﻿Strengthening its preventive inspection program by targeting higher-risk vessels before their arrival at ports operating under the Paris MoU regime.

﻿﻿Introducing more rigorous mechanisms to identify and monitor vessels with a history of deficiencies, enabling corrective action before inspections and reducing the risk of detention.

﻿﻿Reinforcing the Registry's Precheck process to ensure that only vessels meeting international standards are admitted to the Panama Ship Registry.

﻿﻿Adopting enhanced methodologies for Flag State Inspections, strengthening both the technical and operational verification of the fleet.

﻿﻿Expanding oversight of Recognized Organizations (ROs), shipowners, and operators, fostering greater shared responsibility for maintaining compliance with international standards.

﻿﻿Achieving a sustained reduction in maritime incidents while improving the fleets operational performance through a policy centered on prevention, compliance, and continuous improvement.

The Paris MoU evaluates flag State performance using a rolling three-year average based on inspections and detentions conducted at ports within its member States.

Panama's reinstatement on the White List therefore reflects sustained improvements in the quality indicators of the Panamanian fleet and underscores the positive impact of the policies implemented by the PMA.