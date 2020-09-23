28795 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 23, 2020

Maersk to Ship Cargo Between UAE and Israel

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Danish shipping giant Maersk said it will now transport ocean cargo between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, a further sign of business opening up after the two countries established full ties.

Earlier this month Israel and the UAE signed an historic agreement to normalize relations, marking a big development in economic collaboration and ending a ban on trade between the Gulf Arab state and Israel.

“We have opened up cargo acceptance between UAE and Israel following the lifting of the boycott,” a Maersk spokesman said.

Maersk, the world’s number one container line, said any trade would be for transshipment where an existing Maersk service connecting Port Said in Egypt with the Israeli ports of Haifa and Ashdod would also now link up with container cargo from Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Last week Dubai’s DP World said it was partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East countries.


Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
