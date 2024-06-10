St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation Names New CEO

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation’s (SLSMC) Board of Directors on Monday announced the appointment of Demetrios "Jim" Athanasiou as the Corporation’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2024.

Athanasiou replaces Terence F. Bowles, who is retiring as the longest serving Seaway President, having taken over this role in November 2010. Prior to joining the SLSMC, he was President and CEO of the Iron Ore Company of Canada and worked for many years with QIT Fer et Titane du Quebec.

Athanasiou joined the SLSMC in 2008 as Corporate Mechanical Engineering Manager. He followed this with ever-increasing responsibility, including as Vice President Engineering and Technology and the recent renewal of a 20-year Management, Operation and Maintenance Agreement between the SLSMC and the Federal Government.

Paul Gourdeau, Chair of the Board of Directors commented on behalf of the Board: “We have been very fortunate to have Terry Bowles as our President and CEO for the last 14 years. Under his leadership, SLSMC has delivered excellent operational results, implemented impressive modernization and innovation initiatives and developed a strong Seaway team, which is well placed to continue serving its stakeholders and contributing to the Canadian and U.S. economies. Of note, the SLSMC received the OECD International Transport Forum Promising Transport Innovation Award for the development of its hands free-mooring and remote operations. This was the most significant change to the operation of the Seaway since its opening in 1959, and has resulted in improved safety and efficiency for SLSMC employees, as well as for vessels transiting the system. We wish to thank him for these achievements.”

Gourdeau added, “We are pleased to name Jim Athanasiou as the next President and CEO. Jim brings with him extensive Seaway knowledge, and his broad SLSMC portfolio has allowed him to touch on every aspect of the organization. We are also convinced that Jim’s strong leadership skills and vision will benefit him as he takes on the challenges his new role.”