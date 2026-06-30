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ABS Launches Eagle CRoute Containership Solution

June 30, 2026

© ABS
© ABS

ABS has launched Eagle CRoute, an online tool designed to help containership operators improve operational flexibility through route-based lashing reduction factor calculations.

Changing port rotations, blank sailings, evolving stowage plans and shifting geopolitical conditions are increasing pressure on operators to make faster loading decisions. Eagle CRoute supports these decisions by calculating specific reduction factors for onboard lashing force assessments for any given route.

“Containership operators need practical tools that help them respond quickly to changing operating conditions without compromising safety,” said Dr. Christina Wang, ABS Vice President, Engineering Applications. “Eagle CRoute helps operators evaluate route-specific loading options and apply the flexibility available through ABS lashing notations.”

Depending on the vessel’s lashing notation, Eagle CRoute can determine different types of reduction factors. For vessels with the CLP-V notation, the tool calculates reduction factors for the entire route. For vessels with the CLP-V(PARR) notation, it can provide more detailed calculations, including split-route reduction factors between specific ports as well as seasonal reduction factors based on the time of year.

Eagle CRoute also includes the capability to calculate short-voyage reduction factors for voyages of less than 72 hours between two ports, taking weather and wave forecast information into account. By bringing these functions together in a single online tool, Eagle CRoute supports more efficient planning for containership operations.

Containership Logisitics Shipping Route

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