Subscribe
Search

Konecranes to Equip Sicily’s Largest Port with Hybrid-Drive Crane

March 6, 2025

(Credit: Konecranes)
(Credit: Konecranes)

Europea Servizi Terminalistici (EST), a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency (ISLA), has ordered a new hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane for the Port of Augusta in Sicily.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2025, with delivery and commissioning expected by the end of summer.

EST recently secured a 25-year concession to operate the new container terminal in Augusta - the largest port in Sicily by cargo volume.

To support its productivity and reach its sustainability goals for the terminal, EST opted to invest in a hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbor crane with a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes.

Equipped with a 5.3-meter tower extension and 65-tonne twin-lift spreaders, the crane will improve EST’s ability to handle containers and specialized heavy cargo, such as wind energy components.

The hybrid drive combines a diesel engine with two ultracapacitors to reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. The crane is also prepared for an external power supply, enabling full electrification and zero onsite tailpipe emissions once the necessary infrastructure is in place at the Port of Augusta.

“As we scale up operations in Augusta, we’re focused on immediate efficiency gains while preparing for a fully electric future. This first investment in Konecranes hybrid equipment is perfectly aligned with our journey, enabling us to take on more complex cargo in a sustainable manner and to meet the increasing demand for our services, especially from the growing offshore wind industry in the Mediterranean,” said Pietro B. Coniglio, Managing Director of EST and ISLA.

"Ports are evolving and with this investment EST is keeping pace with the change. Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes are a future-proof choice for port operators looking to balance productivity and sustainability on the journey to full electrification,” added Gino Gherri, Regional Sales Manager at Konecranes.

Ports Marine Equipment Coastal/Inland Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

Jan De Nul and DEME sign award letter with ITD Cementation for dredging and reclamation work. Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul and DEME Ink Award Letter
Image Courtesy Swire Shipping

Swire Shipping: Asia-Oceania’s Most Reliable Carrier with...
Image_Courtesy_Bolbao Port Authority

Bilbao Port Authority Showcases Hydrogen Infrastructure
Image_WhatsApp

India-Germany Logistics Partnerships Poised for Growth,...
Source: CBP

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition...
Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch (courtesy of Georgia Ports)

Brunswick is Top US Port for Autos

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

INLAND Insights: Time to Remedy Inefficiency in Executive Order 12322

INLAND Insights: Time to Remedy Inefficiency in Executive Order 12322

Lindholm New CEO as Cruise Shipbuilding Major

Lindholm New CEO as Cruise Shipbuilding Major

Konecranes to Equip Sicily’s Largest Port with Hybrid-Drive Crane

Konecranes to Equip Sicily’s Largest Port with Hybrid-Drive Crane

UK Invests $71M in Scottish Port Expansion for Floating Wind

UK Invests $71M in Scottish Port Expansion for Floating Wind

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

British Business – March 6
US calls for a resumption of Kurdish oil sales at Baghdad Meeting
Maguire: Key US energy trends to watch as tariffs begin to kick in