Konecranes to Equip Sicily’s Largest Port with Hybrid-Drive Crane

Europea Servizi Terminalistici (EST), a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency (ISLA), has ordered a new hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane for the Port of Augusta in Sicily.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2025, with delivery and commissioning expected by the end of summer.

EST recently secured a 25-year concession to operate the new container terminal in Augusta - the largest port in Sicily by cargo volume.

To support its productivity and reach its sustainability goals for the terminal, EST opted to invest in a hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbor crane with a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes.

Equipped with a 5.3-meter tower extension and 65-tonne twin-lift spreaders, the crane will improve EST’s ability to handle containers and specialized heavy cargo, such as wind energy components.

The hybrid drive combines a diesel engine with two ultracapacitors to reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. The crane is also prepared for an external power supply, enabling full electrification and zero onsite tailpipe emissions once the necessary infrastructure is in place at the Port of Augusta.

“As we scale up operations in Augusta, we’re focused on immediate efficiency gains while preparing for a fully electric future. This first investment in Konecranes hybrid equipment is perfectly aligned with our journey, enabling us to take on more complex cargo in a sustainable manner and to meet the increasing demand for our services, especially from the growing offshore wind industry in the Mediterranean,” said Pietro B. Coniglio, Managing Director of EST and ISLA.

"Ports are evolving and with this investment EST is keeping pace with the change. Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes are a future-proof choice for port operators looking to balance productivity and sustainability on the journey to full electrification,” added Gino Gherri, Regional Sales Manager at Konecranes.