Intellian Completes Its Next Gen Global Xpress Portfolio

Intellian launches the latest in its next generation GX range of antennas: the GX60NX, designed specifically and now type approved for use with Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band VSAT network. This 65cm terminal, the smallest in the range, completes Intellian’s GX portfolio. The GX60NX is suited to smaller commercial vessels, and supports customers across all markets, including leisure and fishing.

The Below Deck Terminal (BDT), single cable antenna connection and AptusNX control software are identical to those used for the larger GX100NX, which is already approved. This allows ship management companies and ship owners to benefit from the ability to work with a standard platform across diverse fleets.

The GX60NX is 2.5GHz Wideband Ka ready, and the BUC is easily upgraded from 5W to 10W if increased upload performance is required.

Designed with ease of installation in mind, the antennas come with pre-slung lifting straps in compact shipping crates, have no shipping brackets requiring removal and are terminated externally using a single coaxial cable to carry power, Tx and Rx signals, avoiding the need for the installer to remove the dome. Intellian’s innovative AptusNX software makes commissioning straightforward via a built-in wizard, and facilitates both remote and local diagnostics with health reports for the antenna systems and sensors.

The GX60NX will be commercially available in August, initially for Inmarsat’s wholesale partners.