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HD Hyundai Samho Receives LR AiP for Container Loading System

June 2, 2026

Nick Brown, Lloyd's Register CEO (left) with Hakmu Shim, Executive Vice President, HD Hyundai Samho. © Lloyd’s Register
Nick Brown, Lloyd's Register CEO (left) with Hakmu Shim, Executive Vice President, HD Hyundai Samho. © Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Samho for a container ship design standard supporting NAV1 compliance. 

The AiP, presented at Posidonia 2026, centers on a remote camera system designed to deliver a continuous 360-degree field of vision around a container ship. 

As shipowners seek to maximize cargo efficiency, higher container stack heights can create blind spots and reduce visibility from the wheelhouse. This becomes a greater design challenge under advanced navigation notations such as LR’s NAV1, which require an unobstructed 360-degree field of view from the bridge. In practice, that can limit the maximum container intake a vessel can carry. 

The approach aims to extend visibility beyond the limits of the bridge and support safer navigation in congested waters and other restricted operating conditions, while also helping to maximize container loading. 

The concept combines system design, risk assessment and configuration review to demonstrate how camera-based vision can be assessed against NAV1 requirements. For yards, this offers a more structured pathway to certification. For operators, it signals how digital bridge systems could be deployed in practice without compromising safety or regulatory confidence. 

By establishing a class-backed design framework, the project provides a clearer route to compliance, helping to reduce technical uncertainty and avoid redesign later in the approval process. 

Ship Design Container Ship

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About the Author: Capt. Anurag Mathur is Managing Director, Wallem Maritime Solutions. Mathur joined Wallem in January 2023 and resides in Singapore. He is a maritime professional with over four decades of Maritime management expertise covering a wide range of the shipping industry.

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