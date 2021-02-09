28834 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 9, 2021

Hapag-Lloyd Secures 'Green Financing' for LNG-powered Newbuilds

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has joined the shift to green financing, securing funds for six liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered, 23,500 TEU containerships it ordered in December 2020.

The firm said it concluded two transactions according to the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association (LMA), as verified by independent secondary party DNV GL, as the shipping industry increasingly turns toward financing linked to measurable sustainability targets.

"Our first green financings are a major milestone for us, as we are breaking new ground in the container shipping segment by financing newbuilding projects geared towards sustainability," said Mark Frese, Hapag-Lloyd's chief financial officer.

A $417 million syndicated green loan has a 12-year maturity and will be used to finance three of the six containerships on order. The credit facility is being backed by the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE), and the syndicate consists of 11 banks. KfW IPEX-Bank and BNP Paribas were in charge of structuring and coordinating the transaction.

The $472 million lease financing for the remaining three newbuildings has a maturity of 17 years plus construction-phase financing, and has been structured by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Leasing (ICBC Leasing).

"The transactions will help us to modernize our fleet while further reducing our CO2 footprint at the same time," Frese said.

The newbuilds, which are being built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea for scheduled delivery in 2023, will be equipped with efficient MAN B&W 11G95ME-GI Mk10.5 high-pressure dual-fuel engines, enabling 15-25% CO2 emissions reductions. This means that in addition to the requirements of the LMA’s Green Loan Principles, the ships will also satisfy the EU Taxonomy’s technical screening criteria for sea and coastal freight water transport. 

Once operational, the vessels will be deployed on the Europe – Far East routes as part of THE Alliance.

Related News

© Peter / Adobe Stock

Baltic Index Down for Second Week

 © Ben / Adobe Stock

Australia's Exporters Weather China Squall, Find New Harbors

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int