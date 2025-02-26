Subscribe
Search

A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

February 26, 2025

Cadet Report 24-25 Image Courtesy Sailors’ Society
Cadet Report 24-25 Image Courtesy Sailors’ Society

An unparalleled global view of the voices of the next generation of maritime professionals is now available thanks to the international maritime welfare charity Sailors’ Society, which publishes its latest Cadet Report today (February 26). Participants from 26 countries voiced their opinions for the charity’s 2024/25 Report: ‘The next generation of maritime speaks,’ sponsored by Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company.

In a first, the 2024/25 Report includes unique and previously unpublished data from China, allowing for an even richer understanding of the experience of cadets across the globe. There is also increased data from active seafarers and pre-sea cadets attending the Society’s global Cadet Conferences. This has revealed invaluable insights and comparisons between the views of those embarking on their careers and those already navigating the realities of life at sea.

Ben Palmer, President of Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this Report, which sheds light on the experiences and challenges faced by cadets, the future leaders of the maritime industry. Our involvement in this initiative underscores our commitment to seafarers’ wellbeing, safety, and connectivity, with a particular focus on the next generation of maritime professionals.”

In another first, the report also offers a region-by-region analysis of data, revealing a wealth of regional nuances.

North Asia cadets emerge with the most substantial job opportunities, and African cadets show the highest confidence in finding a job despite having the lowest percentages of job offers. Over half of South East Asian cadets polled were worried about their mental health. At the same time, the Chinese emphasis on connectivity and technology was more than 20 percent higher than that of other regions surveyed.

The UK’s cadets revealed they had good job prospects and very low-stress levels. This is in direct contrast to their European neighbors, who have the highest stress levels, with only a third having secured employment.

Sailors’ Society CEO Sara Baade said: “These differences highlight to the industry the importance of culturally tailored approaches to recruitment and retention."

Seafarers

Related Logistics News

Image AdobeStock, By Devis M

deugro Delivers Four Liebherr Cranes to Oceania
Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade
Credit Malcolm Wallace courtesy of East Bay EDA

Dutra Expands Operations at Port of Richmond
L-R: International Labour Organisation and Labour Attache, Essah Aniefiok; Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Jibril Abba; Secretary General, Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, NMNOWTSSA, Comrade John A. Okpono and representative of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Captain Maku G. Yurkusi during a three-day Tripartite Technical Session to review 16 proposals for amendm

Nigerian Seafarer Rights Central to Possible MLC 2006...
Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland
Copyright Björn Wylezich/AdobeStock

Only One Bid, DEME, for Argentina River Dredge Contract

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Industry Responds Positively to EU Clean Industrial Deal

Industry Responds Positively to EU Clean Industrial Deal

U.S. Dockworkers Ratify New Six-year Contract

U.S. Dockworkers Ratify New Six-year Contract

Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering

Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering

A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

LSEG data shows that Urals crude oil exports from Russia to Turkey fell by 2 percent in February, according to traders.
Maguire: King coal will remain the top-ranked fuel in India, despite a new clean energy pipeline
Maguire: Gas bulls need to be careful of coal's stranglehold on Asia's energy sector.