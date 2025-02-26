A Global Outlook – The Next Generation of Maritime Leaders Speak

An unparalleled global view of the voices of the next generation of maritime professionals is now available thanks to the international maritime welfare charity Sailors’ Society, which publishes its latest Cadet Report today (February 26). Participants from 26 countries voiced their opinions for the charity’s 2024/25 Report: ‘The next generation of maritime speaks,’ sponsored by Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company.

In a first, the 2024/25 Report includes unique and previously unpublished data from China, allowing for an even richer understanding of the experience of cadets across the globe. There is also increased data from active seafarers and pre-sea cadets attending the Society’s global Cadet Conferences. This has revealed invaluable insights and comparisons between the views of those embarking on their careers and those already navigating the realities of life at sea.

Ben Palmer, President of Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this Report, which sheds light on the experiences and challenges faced by cadets, the future leaders of the maritime industry. Our involvement in this initiative underscores our commitment to seafarers’ wellbeing, safety, and connectivity, with a particular focus on the next generation of maritime professionals.”

In another first, the report also offers a region-by-region analysis of data, revealing a wealth of regional nuances.

North Asia cadets emerge with the most substantial job opportunities, and African cadets show the highest confidence in finding a job despite having the lowest percentages of job offers. Over half of South East Asian cadets polled were worried about their mental health. At the same time, the Chinese emphasis on connectivity and technology was more than 20 percent higher than that of other regions surveyed.

The UK’s cadets revealed they had good job prospects and very low-stress levels. This is in direct contrast to their European neighbors, who have the highest stress levels, with only a third having secured employment.

Sailors’ Society CEO Sara Baade said: “These differences highlight to the industry the importance of culturally tailored approaches to recruitment and retention."