29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, October 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2022

Germany's Scholz Defends Chinese Port Sale, Stresses Need to Diversify Ties

© foto-select / Adobe Stock

© foto-select / Adobe Stock

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday stressed the need for Europe to diversify its relations to ensure it is not dependent on any one nation, a day after he pushed through a decision to let a Chinese firm invest in a terminal at the country's largest port.

Businesses must ensure that they have multiple supply chains to obtain their goods and that their investments are not concentrated on just one country, added Scholz in a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

"Those who had not considered this carefully enough for a long time are doing it now in light of the developments worldwide," said Scholz when asked about Europe's China ties.

At the same time, Scholz defended the German government's decision to allow China's Cosco to take a 24.9% stake in a terminal in Hamburg as good and correct - one that brought on protest within the governing coalition over concerns about Chinese influence.

He emphasized that the "ground and soil" of the port in Hamburg were state property and would never be privatised.

The approved investment is less than the initially planned 35% stake that the Chinese shipping giant and logistics firm HHLA had aimed for and does not give Cosco any say in management or strategic decisions.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Related News

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Image courtesy Odfjell

Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Mates and Masters

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Captain Near Coastal

● Texas A&M University at Galveston Vessel Operations

Associate Vice Chancellor Maritime

● San Jacinto College ● La Porte, Texas, United States

Tug Master

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int