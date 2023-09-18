Subscribe
Fowler Appointed to Lead Crowley Shipping

September 18, 2023

James C. Fowler (Photo: Crowley)
James C. Fowler (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley has appointed James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business unit that serves U.S. and international maritime and logistics sectors.

Fowler most recently served as managing director of marine and stevedoring operations for Cooper Marine and executive vice president for Blakeley BoatWorks, both headquartered in Mobile, Ala.

“As Crowley advances its next generation of maritime services, James Fowler is ideally suited to bring the vision and leadership to help our customers, people and partners bring to reality the ports and vessels of the future,” said chief operating officer Ray Fitzgerald of Crowley. “His strengths as a collaborative leader will help propel Crowley forward to deliver the sustainable, high performing solutions our customers and partners expect.”

Crowley Shipping offers design, construction management and operation of a diverse range of vessels, port and offshore energy infrastructure, as well as advanced energy solutions including liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its services include ship assist and harbor escort services, and offshore energy installation and project management. Besides vessel design and mariner engineering group Crowley Engineering Services, Crowley Shipping also operates and manages liquid energy tank vessels and global cargo ships.

While serving in various industry and community leadership roles, Fowler also serves on the board of the American Waterways Operators.

Fowler earned his Master of Business Administration with a specialization in finance from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama.

