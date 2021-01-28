28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 28, 2021

Far East Container Spot Rates to Brazil Rise 230.5% -BIMCO

© goktruj_06 / Adobe Stock

© goktruj_06 / Adobe Stock

What started as a red-hot container market for Far East to U.S. trades has now spread to other routes, with rates from the Far East to Brazil seeing particularly high spot rates, BIMCO says. On January 24, 2021, the base freight rate for a forty-foot container from the Far East to the Port of Santos reached $9,299. Average rates for January are now 230.5% higher than they were in January 2020.

Santos is the largest container port in South America, handling 4.2 million TEU in 2019 alone.

The red-hot spot market is a result of the imbalance of trade over the past year; the first half of 2020 was marked by blanked sailings and weak demand for container shipping. Towards the end of the year, this was flipped on its head, with demand surging as consumers started spending more money on goods than services. The demand for ships has now surged, with the idle fleet falling below 250,000 TEU, less than one tenth of what it was in May 2020, according to Alphaliner.

In contrast to the high spot rates, contract rates between the Far East and Brazil have been very flat. Though average spot rates in January are almost $6,000 higher this year than last, contract rates are a couple of dollars lower. This illustrates the fact that uncertainty over the outlook for Brazilian imports remains high in the longer term, as opposed to the current pick-up in the container market.

“Seasonally, after an uptick in January, the container market usually slows down up to the Chinese New Year, with the idle fleet rising and exports from the Far East falling as manufacturing shuts down for celebrations,” says Peter Sand, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst.

“Given the current circumstances, that would offer a great opportunity to rebalance the market and get containers to where they need to be, but this year’s celebrations will be different and are unlikely to create the usual dip in exports,” says Sand. “Looking past the Chinese New Year, the current imbalances in the market will take many months to resolve, which will continue to support the record high spot rates. However, once this immediate crisis is resolved, freight rates will fall once more, but experiences of the past year mean that carriers may find themselves able to better manage capacity and ensure profitability.”

Related News

DecarbonICE Project for Green Shipping

 "We want to make sure training and development of our seafarers do not take a back seat in this time of increased demand and change. We need tools to accelerate the time-to-competence for our seafarers," said John-Kaare Aune, interim CEO, Wallem Group. (Photo: Wallem Group)

Ocean Technologies Learning Platform for Wallem

 “Shipowners can use the digital tools available to take actions to reduce emissions. The add-on, of course, is you will have more profit and will be more attractive in the market for charterers and other types of customers," said Arild Risholm Saether, NAVTOR’s head of business development.

Managing Risk: Shipowners Not Meeting Emission Regs Face a Big Business Risk

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

 Phil Bourque (Photo: Sea Machines)

Sea Machines Promotes Bourque

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int