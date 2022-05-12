CrewSmart Names Saunders Commercial Director

CrewSmart, the end-to-end management system for maritime operations, has hired Commercial Director Anna Saunders to support the global rollout of its software platform to maritime businesses. Saunders joins from offshore energy support vessel (OESV) operator Seacat Services, where she led the company’s crew management team.

Christian Adams, Founder & Technical Director, CrewSmart, said, “Crew and fleet managers need to be on the top of their game to mitigate the growing compliance risks associated with modern maritime operations. Over the past few years, we’ve refined CrewSmart into an effective and simple tool that’s successfully been deployed across different sectors and regulatory zones. With Anna onboard, we’re in strong position to build on our successes and help a wider pool of global industry players up their game when it comes to compliant, effective maritime operations.”'

Anna Saunders, Commercial Director, CrewSmart, said, “CrewSmart transformed Seacat’s crew and fleet management into a highly efficient, simplified system, led by state-of-the-art cloud technology. It’s now time to build upon the company’s successes and deliver this product to the global market. Our senior team is ready to show maritime operators that keeping up with complex regulatory and certification requirements doesn’t have to be a burden.”