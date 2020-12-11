28819 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

New CFO for Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime's Suezmax vessel Stena Supreme - Photo: Christian Badenfelt/via Concordia Maritime

Swedish tanker shipping company Concordia Maritime has named Martin Nerfeldt as the new CFO and member of Group management. 

He will replace the current CFO Ola Helgesson, who has decided to leave his position to take on new challenges.

Nerfeldt holds an MSc (Economics) from the Gothenburg School of Business, Economics, and Law, and joins the Company from his role as CFO of Sail Racing International AB. 

He has over 20 years’ experience in finance, economics, and business development, with his positions including Group Business Controller/Head of IR at Stena Finans, CEO of Tritec Marine Consultants Ltd, and Business Controller at Northern Marine Management Ltd.

Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime said: "I am delighted to welcome Martin to Concordia Maritime. With his extensive experience and expertise from leading positions in shipping within the Stena Sphere, I am convinced that he will be an excellent addition. I look forward to an inspiring collaboration to develop and drive the Company forward,” says

“Martin has a strong business focus and has worked with great success for many years in business planning and control, financing and accounting, notably in Stena’s various companies and businesses that are linked to shipping. It feels very good to welcome Martin back to the Stena Sphere. We could not have wished for a better candidate for the role of CFO of Concordia Maritime,” says Carl-Johan Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Concordia Maritime.

Martin Nerfeldt takes up his position as CFO of Concordia Maritime on February 1, 2021. Ola Helgesson continues in his present role until then.

Info on Concordia Maritime's website shows the company's fleet consists of ten P-MAX product tankers, two newly built IMOIIMAX chemical and product tankers and one suezmax tanker.

