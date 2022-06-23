Carnival Bringing Two Costa Ships to U.S. to Offer Guests Italian Design Experience

Carnival Cruise Line, also known as America’s Cruise Line, is teaming up with Italy's cruise line Costa Cruises, its sister company, to create a new concept for Carnival’s North American guests when Costa Venezia cruise ship joins the Carnival fleet sailing from New York in the spring of 2023. Costa Venezia will be followed by Costa Firenze arriving in the spring of 2024 to sail from Long Beach.

Under the concept called "COSTA by CARNIVAL" Carnival will operate the ships, which, the company says, will marry the great service, food, and entertainment that Carnival’s guests enjoy, with Costa’s Italian design features.

"Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze will bring Carnival’s guests the ambiance and beauty of Italy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re going to invite our guests to Choose Fun with Carnival, Italian Style!” Costa Venezia - Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to operate two additional beautiful Vista-class ships in the U.S. and bring a unique experience to those who love the culture, food, and vibe of Italy,” said Duffy.

“There are lots of ways we plan to create an immersive fun experience for our guests who choose to sail on these ships, which have beautiful Italian-design elements, dining, and retail that will deliver Carnival fun leveraging the spirit of Italy from our sister line Costa Cruises.”

Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, said, “We are excited to see these iconic ships make their debut in the U.S. under the leadership and operation of our sister brand. Costa providing the beautiful ship with its’ Italian design and Carnival delivering FUN, Italian Style!” Zanetti said that Costa will be informing clients impacted by this news. Interior of Cost Firenze includes an Italian gondola - Carnival Cruise Line Duffy said that the ships will continue operating their regular Costa itineraries until they are assigned to Carnival for dry dock work and deployment. Deployment and itinerary plans are being finalized, with the Venezia announcement coming soon given the spring 2023 launch date. Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze are sister ships to Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama, weighing 135,500 gross tons and accommodating up to 5,260 guests. Atrium aboard Costa Venezia - Credit: Carnival Cruise Line





