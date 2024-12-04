Subscribe
ONE Acquires Terminal in Southeast Asia

December 4, 2024

Illustration (Credit: ONE)

Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has completed the acquisition of a minority stake in New Priok Container Terminal One (NPCT1) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

NPCT1 is an important terminal serving mature gateway markets in Southeast Asia. Built in 2016, it has an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEU and can accommodate advanced mega containerships with its deep drafts and modern equipment.

Jakarta is ONE’s third-largest volume port in Southeast Asia. This acquisition strengthens ONE’s presence in the regional supply chain and helps safeguard the company’s access to terminal capacity in an important region.

“NPCT1 is an efficient and green terminal that is strategically located in a fast-developing region. A stake in this terminal ensures access to capacity in a key gateway and supports our growth ambitions,” said Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer of ONE’s Product & Network Division.

In November 2023, ONE completed the acquisition of stakes in terminals in the U.S. West Coast and Europe.

