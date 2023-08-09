Subscribe
Svitzer Australia Appoints New Managing Director

August 9, 2023

Source: Svitzer Australia

Videlina Georgieva has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Svitzer Australia.

She will help drive regional growth and progress Svitzer’s decarbonisation agenda and replaces outgoing Nicolaj Noes who will be leaving Svitzer to take on a new opportunity.

Georgieva brings a deep understanding of Svitzer’s business and operations, including within Australia, where she has been part of delivering significant commercial results throughout her 13 years with Svitzer, and most recently as the organisation’s Global Chief Commercial Officer. She will commence her new role effective early September.

Svitzer Australia began business in 2007 with the acquisition of Adsteam Marine. The company is now the largest employer of Australia’s seafarers and completes over 50,000 harbour towage tug jobs annually in Australia alone. The company’s fleet of over 100 vessels services 28 ports and terminals around Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Ports Tugs Australia/NZ

