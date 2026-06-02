Ship Managers Step Up with Plans for Stability

Geopolitical tensions, market volatility and an approaching influx of newbuild vessels increase attractions of outsourcing management services for a key market constituency, writes Capt. Anurag Mathur, Managing Director, Wallem Maritime Solutions.

Geopolitical volatility has multiplied the challenges for ship owners and the surge in vessel supply approaching through late 2026 and running into 2028 presents a strong opportunity for commercial ship managers to capture market share.

For small and local ship owners with global ambitions, a sound business case is the key ingredient for establishing a competitive edge. However, recent market uncertainties demonstrate that shipping is also increasingly complex and demands responsiveness to rapidly changing scenarios which individual owners access through the operational scale, data-based insight and broad competencies commercial managers bring to the table.

In general terms, it is fair to say that the industry is moving beyond traditional “core ship management” towards integrated high level commercial services which drive the owner’s ROI. The number of ships managed by Wallem Commercial Services has increased to 22 over the past year alone, with representation including all types of vessels – from bulk carriers and tankers to gas carriers and PCTCs. Commercial management for Wallem encompasses services which range from chartering and post fixture arrangements to sale and purchase, ship brokering, post fixture operations and consultancy on projects. It also includes advice on alternative fuels and compliance support with new regulations.

When acting as the S&P broker, capabilities as a commercial management company with an affiliate technical arm put Wallem in an advantageous position to offer guidance to buyers on the technical features which will enhance a vessel’s commercial viability during the project life cycle. Further, we add value for prospective buyers by structuring financing and arranging entire project frameworks. We also manage some of the newest and largest PCTCs for expanding owners like BYD and Bocom, providing a range of services including cargo bookings, placement and stowage planning and port captaincy services to optimise use of ships’ full capacity.

We see the demand for services expanding because commercial managers with experience of managing different types of vessels in various market conditions have the capability to work 24/7 across the world, functioning on the same basis as an owner’s inhouse commercial team.



Planning for volatile markets



Predicting which way markets will turn is notoriously difficult, but a commercial manager can help the ship owner by staying informed, using its networks and employing its experience to carve out potential opportunities on behalf of the principal. With a surge of vessel deliveries approaching from the latter part of 2026 onwards till 2028, the ability to find these opportunities will be increasingly valuable. And lest it be forgotten, commercial managers also offer the type of intelligence-based consultancy services that support and protect their clients’ long-term interests.

Through 2025, for example, Wallem provided bespoke risk assessments for Red Sea transits. We worked closely with Asian ships owners, their crew and P&I underwriters to ensure safe passage, and advised US/UK and European interests on both rerouting and on case-by-case planning for secure transits. With the new conflict between the US/Israel and Iran unfolding at the time of writing, Wallem continues to provide security updates to charterers and owners, remains vigilant in monitoring developments, and advises owners on their options and the recommended next steps to ensure vessel safety and operational continuity amid heightened regional risks.

Looking ahead, Wallem will continue to develop its commercial services to add value for ship owners and charterers, as a manager focusing on yield, risk mitigation, asset utilization and offering competitive advantage.