28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 5, 2022

DB Schenker to Launch Un-Crewed Coastal Container Feeder in Norway

Credit: Naval Dynamics AS

Credit: Naval Dynamics AS

Supply chain management and logistics solutions firm DB Schenker plans to build a fully-electric, zero-emission, un-crewed coastal container feeder to serve the route between Ikornnes quay and the Port of Ålesund in Norway. 

DB Schenker, and its cooperation partners, the furniture giant Ekornes and vessel designers Naval Dynamics, in addition to KONGSBERG and Massterly, aim to replace the traditional feeder vessels utilized along this stretch of the Norwegian coastline.

The new autonomous and electric, short-sea container feeder is based on the Naval Dynamics’ NDS AutoBarge 250 concept developed in partnership with KONGSBERG and Massterly.

The vessel will operate between Ekornes’ own port, at Ikornnes, to the port of Ålesund which serves the main ocean freight ports in Europe, completing the 43km (23NM) voyage within three hours, at a speed of 7.7 knots. 

The vessel will be 50 meters long and can carry 300 deadweight tonnes of cargo, and is designed from keel up to be fit for purpose with respect to autonomous and zero-emission operation. The vessel aims to run un-crewed but supervised from Massterly’s Remote Operation Center (ROC) which is staffed with certified navigators and naval engineers.

According to a press statement released Thursday, the planned two-way data communication solution between the vessel and the ROC is destined to be another game-changer in the sea freight sector.

Knut Eriksmoen, CEO Norway, DB Schenker: “We are delighted to further reinforce an already strong relationship with our customer Ekornes. This unique project will mark another important step towards greener supply chains and pays into our overall sustainability agenda in ocean freight. We are ambitiously taking the lead here with our cooperation partners.”

Roger Lunde, CEO, Ekornes AS: "Using the autonomous electric container feeder for direct pick-ups of our Stressless products from our own quay at Ikornnes means that our total carbon footprint will be reduced significantly. We will also gain better control over, and a greater flexibility of, our own logistics.”


Shift away from road transportation


Geir Håøy, CEO, Kongsberg: “We’re beginning to see a general shift away from the road transportation of goods, with its considerable carbon footprint, and towards clean, energy-efficient, short-sea freight transportation. Given our decades of expertise in creating and perfecting systems for ship operations in every context, we are in a unique position to carry out pioneering work on this project. Kongsberg is currently involved in several fully electric and autonomous vessel operations, including Yara Birkeland and ASKO. We look forward to bringing our know-how and experience to this new partnership with DB Schenker and Ekornes."

No details were shared on when the vessel is expected to become operational. The partners said that their joint interest is to unveil the vessel in Norway and "to take the next crucial steps forward by receiving approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority and possibly secure governmental incentives for the sustainability and technology aspects."

Credit: Kongsberg


 

Related News

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

 The buoy is 10m tall, with 3.5m visible above the water surface. It measures 80 centimetres in diameter and is equipped with an LED lamp. A ten meter-long cable chain and seven ton concrete attachment ensures that the buoy is securely anchored on the sea bed. Photo courtesy Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm Fairway 'Smart Buoy' Powered by the Sun

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Cook

● NA

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● NA

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

SALMO DEPARTMENT HEAD

● N/A
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int