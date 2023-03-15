Subscribe
First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore

March 15, 2023

(Photo: FueLNG)
(Photo: FueLNG)

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, have completed the first bunkering to an LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel in Singapore.

NYK’s Jasmine Leader, one of the largest PCTC vessels in the world, successfully completed her LNG bunkering with FueLNG Bellina on March 8, 2023.

“We are delighted to have achieved the first PCTC LNG bunkering through Jasmine Leader in Singapore,” said Yuji Nishijima, Executive Officer in charge for fuel procurement of NYK. “This marks a significant step towards achieving our long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s ocean-going businesses, and we are grateful to FueLNG and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for their collaboration and support in making this possible.”

Tahir Faruqui, Chairman of FueLNG and Head of Shell Downstream LNG, said, “This achievement highlights FueLNG’s commitment to advancing the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel, and we are pleased to work with NYK to demonstrate the feasibility and safety of this technology for a large-scale PCTC in Singapore. LNG is the lowest carbon fuel currently available at scale today and we will continue to collaborate with our customers to drive the growth of decarbonized LNG bunkering in the region.”

The bunkering operation was carried out in accordance with Singapore’s Technical Reference 56 for LNG Bunkering. This standard is a key part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s framework to ensure safe, reliable and transparent LNG bunkering operations.

LNG RoRo Asia Bunkering Green Ports

