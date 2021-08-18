CLEANCOR to Offer LNG Bunkering at Port NOLA

Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC (CLEANCOR), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (SEACOR), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on August 17, 2021, to collaborate on ways to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling solutions to ship owners and operators within Port NOLA’s jurisdiction that would benefit from reduced environmental emissions.

CLEANCOR, an alternative energy company, will work with Port NOLA to help provide LNG to Port customers and marine operators in Port NOLA’s jurisdiction. Port NOLA will provide CLEANCOR with data, logistics expertise, customer contacts, as well as introductions and marketing support.

“We are pleased to partner on this MOU with CLEANCOR to ensure we provide Port NOLA tenants and customers with the best options for the most efficient and effective operations,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “LNG paves the way of the future and provides a suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operations on our terminals and in our jurisdiction.”

CLEANCOR will work to educate Port NOLA customers and other local stakeholders regarding the environmental and financial benefits of LNG bunkering. In collaboration with Port NOLA, CLEANCOR will develop options for infrastructure development that integrate into Port NOLA’s long-range planning.

“CLEANCOR is proud to partner with the Port of New Orleans on the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure,” said Jeff Woods, CEO CLEANCOR. “Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of low carbon fueling solutions and this constitutes an exciting opportunity to not only advance the region’s first such project, but also to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector.”

CLEANCOR will also provide options for LNG bunkering that are compatible with forecasted customer demand and collaborate with Port NOLA to obtain Federal, state, and other authorizations and permits needed to develop the required infrastructure and operations.

Both CLEANCOR and Port NOLA will identify, attract and serve customers in Port NOLA’s jurisdiction that use LNG fuel, jointly solicit sources of grant funding to help incentivize early adopters and collaborate to share information on infrastructure necessary to support LNG bunkering.

A proposed expansion of the Port NOLA complex with the addition of an international container terminal in St. Bernard Parish opens opportunity for new businesses and industries as well as fuel source options.

This alignment builds upon Port NOLA’s already existing strategic relationship with SEACOR to provide one of the country’s largest container-on-barge operations. The service between Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Memphis and St. Louis continues to thrive and offers shippers an efficient and environmentally friendly option for moving their cargo. The service repositions empty containers from Memphis and St. Louis to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where they are then loaded with exports and shipped to global markets.