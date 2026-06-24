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Rio Brasil Terminal Receives Two New Quay Cranes

June 24, 2026

© International Container Terminal Services
© International Container Terminal Services

Rio Brasil Terminal (RBT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in the Port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has taken delivery of two new quay cranes as part of its ongoing expansion and modernization program. The acquisition is expected to improve the terminal’s vessel handling capability and overall efficiency across its berths. 

The new cranes are designed to handle larger vessels with 400 meters in length overall and carrying up to 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), supporting improved berth utilization and faster turnaround times.

The latest acquisition increases RBT’s total number of quay cranes to six.

Container volumes at the Port of Rio have grown significantly since 2023, reflecting robust growth in Brazilian foreign trade. RBT’s expansion aims to address the growing trade volumes accompanied by the growing trend of larger ships calling the east coast of South America, ensuring the terminal can accommodate future demand.

Aside from the acquisition of modern port equipment, the program includes the unification and expansion of storage yards, reorganization of operational areas to optimize internal process flows, and adoption of advanced technologies and automation. These investments will put the Port of Rio in a stronger position to support Brazil’s foreign trade and contribute to a more competitive national logistics chain by helping mitigate bottlenecks in other ports.

Once complete, the expansion and infrastructure modernization program will increase RBT’s annual capacity to 750,000 TEUs and consolidate the Port of Rio’s position as a leading logistics hub for Brazil’s Southwest and Midwest regions.

Ports Crane Port Terminal

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