Subscribe
Search

Turkey Halts All Trade with Israel

May 2, 2024

© yalcinsonat / Adobe Stock
© yalcinsonat / Adobe Stock

Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel as of Thursday, the Turkish trade ministry said, citing "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories.

"Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products," Turkey's trade ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli Government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza."

The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

Turkey last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel over what it said was Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza and its offensive on the enclave.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's foreign minister said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.

"This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements," Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on social media platform X.

Katz said he instructed the foreign ministry to work to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Toby Chopra and Diane Craft)

Trade Cargo

Related Logistics News

© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

Long Term Rates Edge Up Globally as Red Sea Conflict...
Source: SPCA.NZ

Concerns Voiced over Potential Restart of New Zealand’s...
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

Corpus Christi Crude Oil Exports Up 6.9% in Q1
Source: Dr Lynn Simpson

Animal Welfare Groups Call For Live Sheep Export Ban...
Chart courtesy BIMCO

ILL EFFECTS: COVID Wiped 24.6m TEU off Container Market...
Source: JSI Alliance

JSI Alliance Completes Scope of Work in Basrah Refinery...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Long Term Rates Edge Up Globally as Red Sea Conflict Continues

Long Term Rates Edge Up Globally as Red Sea Conflict Continues

Turkey Halts All Trade with Israel

Turkey Halts All Trade with Israel

Young Brothers Is First in the US to Use Innovative Mooring System

Young Brothers Is First in the US to Use Innovative Mooring System

Electric Cars Pile Up at European Ports as Chinese Firms Struggle to Find Buyers

Electric Cars Pile Up at European Ports as Chinese Firms Struggle to Find Buyers

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News