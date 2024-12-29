Subscribe
Search

Suez Canal Expands as Revenues Plunge $7B

December 29, 2024

Copyright Emanuele/AdobeStock
Copyright Emanuele/AdobeStock

Egypt successfully tested a new 10 km channel near the southern end of the Suez Canal, even as its revenue from the waterway has plunged since Yemen's Houthi militants began attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that during a trial run two ships passed through a new stretch of the canal's two-way section without incident.

Following the 2021 grounding of the container ship Ever Given that blocked the vital waterway for six days, Egypt accelerated plans to extend the second channel in the southern reaches of the canal and widen the existing channel.

Its revenue from the waterway, the gateway to the shortest route between Europe and Asia, has nevertheless tumbled since Yemen's Houthi militants began attacking ships in the Red Sea in November 2023 in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday that due to "regional challenges", the country had lost approximately $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue in 2024, marking more than a 60% drop from 2023.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, the latest expansion extends the total length of the canal's two-way section to 82 km from a previous 72 km. The canal is 193 km long in total.

"This expansion will boost the canal's capacity by an additional 6 to 8 ships daily and enhance its ability to handle potential emergencies," the Suez Canal Authority said in its statement.

Earlier this year, Egypt said that it was considering an additional expansion project separate to the 10 km channel extension.

(Reuters)

Technology Ports Infrastructure Suez Canal Houthi drone

Related Logistics News

A boxship transits the Panama Canal (c) Searagen / AdobeStock

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal
The Panama Canal (c) Sea Ragen / Adobestock

Trump Threatens to Retake Control of Panama Canal
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (c) ABS

ABS CEO Wiernicki Emphasizes Sustainable Shipping
The Mosel river in Germany. (s) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany's Mosel River Partially Reopens to Shipping

Adani Ports withdraws DFC Port Funding Request
(c) David Lee Photography

DP World Launches Container Port Inset Program

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Suez Canal Expands as Revenues Plunge $7B

Suez Canal Expands as Revenues Plunge $7B

USCG: Do as I Say; Not as I Do

USCG: Do as I Say; Not as I Do

Iranian Oil Prices to China Spike as Shipping Sanctions Bite

Iranian Oil Prices to China Spike as Shipping Sanctions Bite

Baltic Index Logs Worst Year since 2014

Baltic Index Logs Worst Year since 2014

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Wall Street Journal - Dec 30
Egypt finishes trial run of new Suez Canal channel extension
Finland discovers drag marks on Baltic seabed after cable damage