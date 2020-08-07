28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

William Doyle

Incoming Executive Director, Maryland Port Administration

We caught up with the incoming Port of Baltimore head to discuss his initial goals for the new role.

Mary Ann Bucci

Executive Director, Port of Pittsburgh Commission

Bucci weighs in on some of the top issues and key projects underway at one of the nation’s busiest inland ports.

Dr. Dirk Jürgens

Head of R&D, Voith Turbo Marine

Dr. Dirk Jürgens heads R&D at Voith Turbo Marine, a part of the family owned Voith conglomerate which employs more than 19,000 people in 60 countries. Voith Rudderpropellers were chosen as the propulsion system for the three new Staten Island Ferry vessels, and Dr. Jürgens discusses the evolution of the system.

Tore Morten Olsen

President Maritime, Marlink

Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink, discusses the pace and direction of high speed comms in maritime.

Dennis Wilmsmeyer

Executive Director, America's Central Port

Peter Stephaich

Chairman & CEO, Campbell Transportation Company

The Campbell Transportation chairman & CEO weighs in on all things inland.

Jeong-kie Lee

Chairman and CEO, Korean Register

Jeong-kie Lee weighs in on the dominant trends moving the maritime industry into the future.

Remi Eriksen

Group President and CEO, DNV GL

Eriksen offers insights on the markets and DNV GL’s position going forward

William D. Friedman

President & CEO, Port of Cleveland

William Friedman weighs in on the Port of Cleveland and its role in the all important Great Lakes trades.

Mark K. Knoy

President and CEO, American Commercial Barge Line

ACBL president and CEO Mark Knoy weighs in on a wide range of issues impacting the commercial inland waterfront

Angus Frew

Secretary General, BIMCO

BIMCO’s Secretary General & CEO, Angus Frew, discusses the burning topics of the day in maritime

Tom Strang

Senior Vice President Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation and plc.

There is no shortage of big news announcements coming out of Carnival Corporation. From LNG-fueled ships to a supply agreement with Shell and all the way to an aggressive shipbuilding program, Carnival finds itself out in front of the pack in many respects.

Chia Yoo Soon

General Manager, Finished Lubricants – Marine, Chevron Marine Lubricants

Five minutes with Chia Yoo Soon, General Manager, Finished Lubricants – Marine, Chevron Marine Lubricants

Terry MacRae

President & Chief Executive Officer, HMS Global Maritime

One of the most recognizable stakeholders in the nation’s ferry and passenger ship industry shares his thoughts on the current state of the domestic passenger vessel industry and where it – as well as Hornblower itself – might be headed next.

Kathy Metcalf

President & CEO, Chamber of Shipping of America

Kathy Metcalf, President & CEO, Chamber of Shipping of America, weighs in on a host of issues facing today’s shipping and logistics community.

Brandy Christian

President & CEO, Port of New Orleans

Port of New Orleans President & CEO Brandy Christian brings MLPro readers up-to-speed on one of the fastest growing – and most important – ports in the United States

Bjarne Foldager

Vice President, Sales & Promotion, MAN Diesel & Turbo

Bjarne Foldager, MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Vice President, Sales & Promotion, discusses emerging market trends from the perspective of the global marine power leader.

Rich Merhige

President/Owner, AME

AME has pioneered the use of technologies and equipment to perform diagnostics, maintenance and repair, particularly for private and commercial vessels.

Howard Fireman

SVP and Chief Technology Officer, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

ABS SVP and CTO, Howard Fireman, discusses how industry innovators – large and small – in the shipbuilding and marine equipment sectors are leveraging inherent advantages of cloud computing.

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations, Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd recent completed a capital increase. The company’s Senior Director Investor Relations explains how and why.

Rob Nakama

Manager of Contingency Planning and Emergency Response, Foss Maritime

Coast Guardsman settling in as manager of Foss’s emergency response

Mitsuhiko Kidogawa

Regional Manager of Europe and Africa, ClassNK London Office

Mitsuhiko Kidogawa was recently appointed as the new Regional Manager of Europe and Africa, ClassNK London Office.
