William Doyle
Incoming Executive Director, Maryland Port Administration
We caught up with the incoming Port of Baltimore head to discuss his initial goals for the new role.
Mary Ann Bucci
Executive Director, Port of Pittsburgh Commission
Bucci weighs in on some of the top issues and key projects underway at one of the nation’s busiest inland ports.
Dr. Dirk Jürgens
Head of R&D, Voith Turbo Marine
Dr. Dirk Jürgens heads R&D at Voith Turbo Marine, a part of the family owned Voith conglomerate which employs more than 19,000 people in 60 countries. Voith Rudderpropellers were chosen as the propulsion system for the three new Staten Island Ferry vessels, and Dr. Jürgens discusses the evolution of the system.
Tore Morten Olsen
President Maritime, Marlink
Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink, discusses the pace and direction of high speed comms in maritime.
Peter Stephaich
Chairman & CEO, Campbell Transportation Company
The Campbell Transportation chairman & CEO weighs in on all things inland.
Jeong-kie Lee
Chairman and CEO, Korean Register
Jeong-kie Lee weighs in on the dominant trends moving the maritime industry into the future.
Remi Eriksen
Group President and CEO, DNV GL
Eriksen offers insights on the markets and DNV GL’s position going forward
William D. Friedman
President & CEO, Port of Cleveland
William Friedman weighs in on the Port of Cleveland and its role in the all important Great Lakes trades.
Mark K. Knoy
President and CEO, American Commercial Barge Line
ACBL president and CEO Mark Knoy weighs in on a wide range of issues impacting the commercial inland waterfront
Angus Frew
Secretary General, BIMCO
BIMCO’s Secretary General & CEO, Angus Frew, discusses the burning topics of the day in maritime
Tom Strang
Senior Vice President Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation and plc.
There is no shortage of big news announcements coming out of Carnival Corporation. From LNG-fueled ships to a supply agreement with Shell and all the way to an aggressive shipbuilding program, Carnival finds itself out in front of the pack in many respects.
Chia Yoo Soon
General Manager, Finished Lubricants – Marine, Chevron Marine Lubricants
Five minutes with Chia Yoo Soon, General Manager, Finished Lubricants – Marine, Chevron Marine Lubricants
Terry MacRae
President & Chief Executive Officer, HMS Global Maritime
One of the most recognizable stakeholders in the nation’s ferry and passenger ship industry shares his thoughts on the current state of the domestic passenger vessel industry and where it – as well as Hornblower itself – might be headed next.
Kathy Metcalf
President & CEO, Chamber of Shipping of America
Kathy Metcalf, President & CEO, Chamber of Shipping of America, weighs in on a host of issues facing today’s shipping and logistics community.
William P. Doyle
CEO & Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA)
William P. Doyle wades into the complicated, but critically important world of domestic dredging
Brandy Christian
President & CEO, Port of New Orleans
Port of New Orleans President & CEO Brandy Christian brings MLPro readers up-to-speed on one of the fastest growing – and most important – ports in the United States
Bjarne Foldager
Vice President, Sales & Promotion, MAN Diesel & Turbo
Bjarne Foldager, MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Vice President, Sales & Promotion, discusses emerging market trends from the perspective of the global marine power leader.
Rich Merhige
President/Owner, AME
AME has pioneered the use of technologies and equipment to perform diagnostics, maintenance and repair, particularly for private and commercial vessels.
Howard Fireman
SVP and Chief Technology Officer, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)
ABS SVP and CTO, Howard Fireman, discusses how industry innovators – large and small – in the shipbuilding and marine equipment sectors are leveraging inherent advantages of cloud computing.
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations, Hapag-Lloyd
Hapag-Lloyd recent completed a capital increase. The company’s Senior Director Investor Relations explains how and why.
Rob Nakama
Manager of Contingency Planning and Emergency Response, Foss Maritime
Coast Guardsman settling in as manager of Foss’s emergency response
Peter Stephaich
Chairman & CEO, Campbell Transportation Company
Peter Stephaich, Chairman & CEO of Campbell Transportation Company, weighs in on all things ‘inland.’