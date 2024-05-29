Subscribe
New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

May 29, 2024

Photo: CMP. Mikael Johansson, Konecranes, Povl Dolleris Røjkjær Ungar, CMP. (Source: CMP)
Konecranes has officially handed over eight hybrid Noell straddle carriers to Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP).

The straddle carriers were ordered in Q2 2023 and are intended for the new container terminal in Copenhagen. The parts were delivered to CMP in Q4 last year and have been assembled and extensively tested on-site at the current container terminal.

Next year, the existing container terminal will be relocated a few kilometers to a new and better location in Ydre Nordhavn. By & Havn, one of CMP’s owners, is the developer of the container terminal, while CMP is responsible for the equipment and for operating the terminal. The new terminal will play a crucial role in regional development, supplying the growing Copenhagen capital area and the rest of Zealand with goods and commodities and catering to the export needs of businesses in the region.

In this bustling port, CMP demands high performance from its equipment with high sustainability standards. Having reduced fossil CO2 emissions by 68% since 2020, CMP is well on its way to providing fossil-free container goods handling. Konecranes is helping with this process as they run on fossil-free HVO100 biodiesel instead of fossil diesel and utilize modern hybrid electric technology, consuming significantly less fuel than previous equipment.

The new straddle carriers can lift containers 1-over-3, unlike the ones currently used at the existing terminal, which lift 1-over-2. This means that more containers can be stored in the same space.

In the beginning of 2025 Konecranes will also deliver two electric ship-to-shore cranes to CMP for the new terminal.

