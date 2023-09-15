Subscribe
Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs, continuing its hybridization drive

September 15, 2023

Port Houston in Texas has ordered five Konecranes hybrid RTGs for its Barbours Cut Container Terminal to support its long-term improvement program covering channel development and land infrastructure investment. The cranes will be delivered at the beginning of 2025.

Port Houston is continuing to hybridize RTG container handling in its Barbours Cut and Bayport operations to meet growing container traffic in an eco-efficient way. Houston’s current RTG fleet consists of 116 Konecranes RTGs, of which 26 are hybrid RTGs. By early 2025, the hybrid RTG fleet will grow to 57 following this order and another one announced last October.

“Konecranes RTGs are very popular in North America and it’s good to see the hybrid version populating the RTG fleet of Port Houston, which is always forward-looking, especially when it comes to eco-efficiency,” said Jussi Suhonen, VP Regional Sales, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

The hybrid Konecranes RTGs on order have advanced Li-ion battery technology and a battery management system that monitors the charge level and general health of the batteries. Konecranes can monitor the status of this system via TRUCONNECT remote connection. The hybrid power system is completely modular and retrofittable. It includes an eco-efficient Tier 4f diesel engine that charges the batteries when necessary.

This repeat order is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprint of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully electric fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

