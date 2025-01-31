Subscribe
Search

Rönner Continues to Operate the Flensburg Shipyard FSG

January 31, 2025

At the press conference at the FSG shipyard on 31 January 2025: (from left to right) Dr Christoph Morgen (provisional insolvency administrator of FSG), Michael Schmidt (Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg), Daniel Günther (Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein), Thorsten Rönner (Managing Owner Rönner Group), and Chas Kelly (Chairman of SeaRoad Shipping) (c) Marianne Lins (FSG)
At the press conference at the FSG shipyard on 31 January 2025: (from left to right) Dr Christoph Morgen (provisional insolvency administrator of FSG), Michael Schmidt (Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg), Daniel Günther (Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein), Thorsten Rönner (Managing Owner Rönner Group), and Chas Kelly (Chairman of SeaRoad Shipping) (c) Marianne Lins (FSG)

The future of the two insolvent shipyards FSG and Nobiskrug is taking shape: The Rönner Group from Bremerhaven will continue to operate the Flensburg shipyard and the Lürssen Group from Bremen will take over the facilities and land at the shipyard site in Rendsburg.

In the future, the Nobiskrug shipyard will be operated as part of the neighbouring Lürssen-Kröger shipyard. Lürssen has submitted a notarised offer for this. The provisional insolvency administrators Dr Christoph Morgen (Brinkmann & Partner law firm) and Hendrik Gittermann (REIMER law firm) will accept these offers as insolvency administrators in the week following the opening of the insolvency proceedings.

The FSG and Nobiskrug workforces were informed about this at staff meetings. Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Julia Carstens came to the Flensburg shipyard to mark the occasion. The owners of the Rönner Group introduced themselves personally to the employees. Chas Kelly, Chairman of SeaRoad Shipping from Tasmania / Australia, explained that he had placed an order with the Rönner Group to complete the shipbuilding project in Flensburg.

"We have managed to find two renowned strategic investors for FSG and Nobiskrug within the extremely tight time frame of just seven weeks," explains Dr Christoph Morgen. "In the week following the opening of the insolvency proceedings, technical preparations will begin at the Flensburg shipyard for the Rönner Group to resume shipyard operations. I would like to thank Chas Kelly, the Chairman of SeaRoad, for coming all the way from Tasmania to northern Germany to secure the new vessel 784 here in Flensburg," continued Dr Morgen.

"We are delighted that the takeover by Lürssen has created a long-term perspective for Rendsburg. The traditional company is an excellent fit for Nobiskrug. In addition, the capacities and locations of the two shipyards complement each other almost perfectly," adds Hendrik Gittermann.

Michael Schmidt, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg, is also satisfied with the result: "FSG can now once again show that it can fulfil technically highly demanding orders such as the construction of the LNG-powered RoRo vessel for SeaRoad. The Rönner Group has an outstanding team that always fights for its shipyard. These are the people you need when it comes to complex shipbuilding contracts and Germany's energy security. They are ready and waiting in the transfer company.”

Dr Martin Bitter, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Rendsburg, is also relieved: "Nobiskrug will be retained as a shipbuilding and industrial site. This is good news in these uncertain times. With Lürssen, there is a buyer with the economic capacity and the necessary expertise to bring the shipyard back into calmer waters."

However, due to the considerable investment backlog, both shipyards are not yet operational. Extensive preparatory work still needs to be carried out in the coming months, for example obtaining TÜV authorisations and certifications, renovating buildings, setting up facilities, procuring materials and much more.

A transfer company will therefore be set up for the employees, which will ensure the transition from 1 February and enable them to gain further qualifications. Over 95 per cent of the 500 employees have contractually agreed to this procedure.

Legal Shipbuilding Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation Marine Finance

Related Logistics News

The Panama Canal (c) diegograndi / Adobestock

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"
(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
(c) IMO

IMO Secretary-General weighs in on release of Galaxy...

Chemical Bunkering Tanker Ordered
WorkForce-Innovators-2 (c) AWS

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"

Maersk to launch its new ocean network

Maersk to launch its new ocean network

InterManager Elects von Hardenberg As President

InterManager Elects von Hardenberg As President

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Financial Times - Jan 31
CORRECTED - Asian spot LNG prices are down due to low demand during Lunar New Year.
Japan considers Alaska LNG Pipeline pledge to win Trump’s favour