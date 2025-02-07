Major Port Investment in Atlantic Canada

The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of up to $25 million for the Halifax Port Authority. This investment bolsters environmental sustainability and supply chain efficiency while actively supporting decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector and strengthening infrastructure resiliency.
The investment breakdown includes:
The investment in clean port operations and infrastructure collectively enhances supply chain efficiency by relieving congestion at the Port. By improving terminal capacity and optimizing operations through modernized infrastructure, these initiatives will streamline logistics and facilitate the smooth movement of goods, ultimately supporting economic growth and job creation within Nova Scotia's maritime sector.
Transport Canada is collaborating with industry stakeholders, coastal communities, Indigenous partners, and environmental organizations to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for maritime transport, strengthen supply chains, and ensure a more resilient and efficient economy for all Canadians.