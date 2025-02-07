Major Port Investment in Atlantic Canada

The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of up to $25 million for the Halifax Port Authority. This investment bolsters environmental sustainability and supply chain efficiency while actively supporting decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector and strengthening infrastructure resiliency.

The investment breakdown includes:

Up to $22.5 million, under the Green Shipping Corridor Program , to accelerate the development of the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor by: preparing to host and potentially refuel alternative fuel-powered vessels; establishing a hydrogen production facility; electrifying port equipment to reduce emissions and acquiring an electric rail locomotive and launching an incentive program to shift freight traffic from road to rail.

, to accelerate the development of the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor by: Under the National Trade Corridors fund, $2.5 million for the Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project will relieve supply chain congestion, expand terminal capacity, and increase speed and efficiency when servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax.

The investment in clean port operations and infrastructure collectively enhances supply chain efficiency by relieving congestion at the Port. By improving terminal capacity and optimizing operations through modernized infrastructure, these initiatives will streamline logistics and facilitate the smooth movement of goods, ultimately supporting economic growth and job creation within Nova Scotia's maritime sector.

Transport Canada is collaborating with industry stakeholders, coastal communities, Indigenous partners, and environmental organizations to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for maritime transport, strengthen supply chains, and ensure a more resilient and efficient economy for all Canadians.



