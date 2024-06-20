Hong Kong Fire Service gets new Emergency Boat

Incat Crowther partnered with Guangzhou-based AFAI Southern Shipyard to design and deliver the first of two new emergency response vessels for the Hong Kong Fire Services Department.

The two new vessels will replace the Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s aging fleet of emergency response vessels and will be stationed at Hong Kong International Airport for fast deployment across Hong Kong’s busy waterways. The new vessels are tailored specifically for search and rescue, fire response and other emergency response operations including responding to emergency on-water aircraft landings.

Capable of travelling at speeds of up to 41 knots, the vessels boast a low draft and are designed for missions in both deep sea environments as well as hard to reach coastal locations. Highly robust to guarantee a long operational life, maneuverability is bolstered by the inclusion of four Hamilton HTX52 waterjets.

The vessels have been designed to accommodate up to 300 people including patients and people rescued from emergency situations. Each vessel features a large treatment room on the main deck and is fitted with the latest, state-of-the-art emergency response technology. This includes a unique Palfinger hydraulic automatic fast rescue slipway system. Integrated into the design of the vessel’s hull, the system allows for the rapid deployment of a rescue boat. A diving platform, as well as port and starboard rescue platforms further enhance the vessel’s operational capabilities.

In addition, the vessels feature two rescue jet skis, port and starboard knuckle boom cranes, two dual fire monitors with foam fighting capability, telescopic flood lights for nighttime operations, and a helicopter winching platform on the upper deck. The Command Centre is located on the upper deck, adjacent to a large crew space which features a mess, pantry, storage lockers and bathroom.

Incat Crowther Technical Director Dr Andrew Tuite said these vessels are highly advanced, operationally flexible and robust vessels.

“Not only can these vessels perform on-water search and rescue missions, but they can also respond to fire and aircraft emergencies, assist with underwater search and rescue missions and act as a floating hospital and treatment centre during emergencies. It was pleasing to see the first vessel in this fleet exceed expectations during sea trials, giving the operator confidence that these vessels will play an important role in keeping the waterways of Hong Kong safe."

The second vessel in the fleet is now under construction in Guangzhou, with both vessels expected to be in service by 2025.



INCAT CROWTHER 36

Length Overall :: 117’ 11” / 35.95m

Extreme Length :: 118’ 10” / 36.23m

Beam Overall :: 37’ 9” / 11.5m

Draft (hull) :: 5’ 11” / 1.8m

Depth :: 11’ 11” / 3.65m

Construction :: Marine grade aluminium

Fuel Oil :: 2,642 gallons / 10,000 liters

Fresh Water :: 528 gallons / 2,000 liters

Grey Water :: 198 gallons / 750 liters

Foam :: 2,007 gallons / 7,600 liters

Crew :: 18

Speed (Service) :: 37.5 knots

Speed (Max) :: 41 knots

Main Engine :: s4 x MTU 16V2000 M96L

Power :: 4 x 1 939kW @ 2450rpm

Propulsion :: 4 x HAMILTON HTX52 WATERJETS

Gearboxes :: 4 x ZF 5050 D

Flag :: China

Class/Survey :: BV I ✠HULL ✠MACH LIGHT SHIP - FAST STAND BY RESCUE,FIRE-FIGHTING E WATER SPRAYING, SEA AREA 4