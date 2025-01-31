Subscribe
Fugro wins NOAA contract to support US maritime safety

January 31, 2025

(c) Fugro

Building on a 25-year legacy of successful collaboration, Fugro has been awarded a new five-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for hydrographic survey services. 

Under this indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, Fugro will support the creation and maintenance of highly accurate nautical charts, which ensure safe and efficient maritime navigation within U.S. waters. Projects can be assigned to any of the six companies holding an IDIQ contract based on NOAA’s ongoing priorities.

The contract will be administered by NOAA's Office of Coast Survey (OCS), responsible for maintaining the nation’s nautical charts. This includes thousands of electronic navigational charts covering 153,000 kilometres of shoreline and 3.6 million square nautical miles of ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes waters to the outer limits of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone. Since 1996, NOAA OCS has relied on five-year IDIQ contracts with private-sector firms to fulfil this critical mission. Fugro has been a consistent partner throughout this period, introducing multiple advanced technologies, such as airborne lidar bathymetry and remote and autonomous survey techniques to enhance survey safety, speed, and sustainability.

Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and President of Fugro USA, stated: “A sustainable blue economy depends on accurate and up-to-date nautical charts. We’re proud to continue our long history of work with NOAA, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver the hydrographic data mariners need to safely operate in U.S. waters.”

The new IDIQ contract, effective 1 January 2025, and expiring 31 December 2029, will be managed from Fugro’s Hydrography Center of Excellence in Houston.

