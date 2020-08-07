American Commercial Barge Line Names Ellis as CEO
U.S. inland barge transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) has named Mike Ellis as the company’s new chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective August 17, 2020.Ellis will take the helm following ACBL's recently completed Chapter 11 recapitalization and restructuring, succeeding retiring president and CEO Mark Knoy, who has led the company since 2011.“Following a thorough search, we are delighted to welcome Mike Ellis as ACBL’s new CEO…
Newport Shipping Names Loges Managing Director for Germany
Newport Shipping said Ingmar Loges has joined the company as Managing Director, Germany, supportSing U.K.-based drydocking services firm in group financial strategy and marketing strategy for the German market.Loges comes with more than 30 years of industry experience in domestic and international marketplaces. His previous roles included Global Head of Ship and Offshore Finance for the last 15 years in financial institutions DVB BANK SE Amsterdam, HSH Nordbank AG Hamburg, UniCredit…
Lindström Joins Hempel as COO
Hempel's new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Katarina Lindström officially stepped into her new role on August 1.As a member of the company’s Executive Management Board, Lindström will play a central role in driving Hempel’s strategy. The company has an ambition to double in size in the next five years, and Lindström will lead Hempel’s strategic agenda within operational excellence, innovation and sustainability.“The company’s growth strategy is very ambitious, but also realistic and Hempel has a strong desire to lead sustainability in the coatings industry,” she says.
StormGeo Names Sørensen COO of Its Shipping Division
Weather intelligence and decision support services provider StormGeo said it has appointed Kim Hedegaard Sørensen as the new Chief Operating Officer for its shipping division effective immediately.Sørensen has an extensive portfolio of global C-level leadership positions in shipping and transportation, including CEO of Nordics Nagel-Group, Blue Water Shipping, and TransAtlantic Industrial Shipping. He also brings with him 17 years’ experience with Danish integrated shipping and container logistics company A.P.
GAC Grows Its Coverage in Sweden
GAC Sweden announced it has taken over the ship agency activities of Mälargent AB. The move, which comes one year after taking over the same services of SwedAgency AB, boosts the shipping and logistics firm’s operational presence in and around the Mälardalen region, Västerås and Köping.The transfer of operations unites Mälaragent’s agency specialists with the GAC Sweden team, to ensure a seamless transition and no disruption of service to local clients, GAC said.Johan Ehn, GAC Sweden’s Managing Director…
BMT Names de Bruin Managing Director for Europe
BMT announced Dennis de Bruin has been appointed Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe business, with immediate effect.A BMT employee since 2004, de Bruin has more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served for the last seven years as Marine Director for BMT's nautical and cargo department of the Rotterdam office.He will succeed Jeroen de Haas as Managing Director of our European offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, who has been at the helm of Commercial Shipping Europe since 2001…
Royal Caribbean Hires Chief Medical Officer
Royal Caribbean Group has hired Dr. Calvin Johnson as Global Head, Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, a new role created to lead the cruise line operator's global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization.Johnson will also collaborate with the Healthy Sail Panel assembled in response to COVID-19, to ensure the company establishes and implements its protocols and recommendations.Dr.
Cyprus Names New Shipping Deputy Minister
Vassilios Demetriades has been appointed as Cyprus' new Shipping Deputy Minister, the country's president Nicos Anastasiades announced as part of a cabinet reshuffle. The seasoned maritime policy expert, known for his extensive work within the shipping industry and contributions to the European Union (EU), joins the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry effective July 10.Since the ministry's inception in March 2018, the Cyprus flag has grown to become the 11th largest merchant fleet worldwide and the third largest fleet in the European Union.
Gustafsson Joins Ocean Technologies Group
Experienced maritime technology and ship management executive Johan Gustafsson has joined learning and operational technology company Ocean Technologies Group as Chief Revenue Officer.Based in the group’s Norwegian office, Gustafsson will lead account management, customer support and sales teams based globally across Ocean Technologies Group companies. He will report to group CEO Manish Singh.Gustafsson’s experience in maritime technology businesses spans two decades with blue-chip organizations including Transas, Wartsila and most recently with Wallem Group, as its Chief Operating Officer.
DP World Acquires Majority Stake in UNICO Logistics
Dubai-based DP World said it has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea's UNICO Logistics Co. Ltd. as the firm continues its expansion across the worldwide end-to-end logistics supply chain. The transaction, subject to regulatory clearances, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.Established in 2002 by H.J. Park and headquartered in South Korea, UNICO is one of the largest independent NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) in South Korea, with a global footprint of 25 subsidiaries in 20 countries.
C-Job Naval Architects to Open Poland Office
The Netherlands based ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects said it will open an office in Gdansk, Poland this July.The Gdansk office will pursue new markets particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavian region, with a particular focus on functional and detail design as well as retrofits and laser scanning, the company said. The new office will be spearheaded by general manager Slawomir Graban.C-Job currently has seven offices worldwide with its headquarters on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
Wilhelmsen Ship Management Acquires 50% Stake in Ahrenkiel Steamship
Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a provider of third-party ship management services headquartered in Singapore, and the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG have agreed to combine their activities in the technical management of containerships. To this end, Wilhelmsen Ship Management acquires a 50% stake in Ahrenkiel Steamship GmbH & Co KG, the technical containership manager within the MPC Capital Group.The joint venture will operate under the brand Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management.
Douglas Named CEO of NCB's Exis Technologies
The National Cargo Bureau (NCB) – a US inspection body authorized to certify compliance with Dangerous Goods regulations – has appointed James Douglas to the position of Chief Executive Officer of its group company Exis Technologies, effective immediately. Exis, based in the UK, was purchased by NCB in April 2018 and is a developer of IT systems for the management of dangerous goods in sea transport.Douglas who was previously commercial director at Exis for 11 years said, “Since becoming part of the NCB Group…
Profiles in Training: Marcus Cheesman, Founder, Seven Seas Preparatory Academy
Marcus Cheesman started his maritime training in 1987 at the early age of 13, attending Trinity House Navigation School, the UK’s only Nautical school. Upon graduation he was selected for a deck cadet apprenticeship with P&O Cruises and continued to progress through the ranks with P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (including Windstar Cruises) and Disney Cruise Line, ultimately obtaining his Master Mariners license in 2002. He has piloted vessels on the busy River Humber based in his home town Hull…
Crowley Logistics Hires Bennett as SVP, GM
Crowley Maritime Corporation announced Brett Bennett will join the company August 3 as senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Logistics, succeeding Steve Collar, who retired last month after a 43-year career with Crowley. He will report to Ray Fitzgerald, Crowley’s chief operating officer, and work from the corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.Bennett comes to Crowley from Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions where he served as senior vice president and head of global terminals and stevedoring.
Port of Oakland Votes Cluver as President
Alameda County labor leader Andreas Cluver has been elected President of the Port of Oakland’s governing Board. The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners chose Cluver at a special meeting this week. Oakland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Leslie was elected the Port Board’s First Vice President. Commissioners selected well-known Oakland architect Yui Hay Lee as Second Vice President.Cluver succeeds Ces Butner who had been Board President for the past two years.
NYK Invests in Tugboat Biz at Largest Port in Vietnam
NYK Line (Vietnam) Co. Ltd. acquired 15% of total issued shares of Thoresen Vinama Tug Co. Ltd. (TVT hereunder) and entered the tugboat business at Phu My and Cai Mep ports in Vietnam.TVT has two tugboats providing tugboat services at Phu My and Cai Mep ports, located in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh and the largest ports in the nation in terms of import/export cargo and inbound/outbound vessels.NYK made this investment decision after considering the tugboat business in Vietnam, a country that has achieved remarkable economic growth in recent years…
Maurice Ward Group Opens Antwerp Office
Freight-forwarding and logistics company Maurice Ward Group has opened a new office in Antwerp, Belgium.The office will be led by branch manager Nancy Verstraeten, who brings to the role more than 20 years of freight forwarding experience.“We see Belgium as the ideal hub for supporting the other Maurice Ward agencies in Europe and of course also the international agents. Belgium may be a small country but Antwerp has a strategic location in Europe at the intersection of major traffic and trade flows…
American Club Managers Promote Ioannou, McCafferty
Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc. (SCB), the Managers of the American Club, has announced senior appointments to its management team in New York. Dorothea Ioannou takes on the role of Deputy Chief Operating Officer (DCOO) with immediate effect, and Mary (Molly) McCafferty becomes Senior Vice President and Director of Claims for the Americas as from the beginning of September.
Phillips Joins WQIS as Senior Underwriter
The Water Quality Insurance Syndicate (WQIS) appointed John P. Phillips as Senior Underwriter based in Houston, TX. Phillips will report to Justin A. Mongello in New York, NY."We are very excited to have John join the WQIS team as he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and first-hand knowledge of WQIS' customers and our broker partners. For certain a great addition to our team," said Justin.Phillips was most recently Head of Marine Programs at Aspen Insurance U.S.-based in Houston, in charge of the development and management of all Specialty Marine Programs throughout the Americas.
Peterson Bags Logistics Contract from Sellafield
Peterson has been awarded a major logistics contract from Sellafield Limited to support operations in West Cumbria, England.The four-year contract will see Peterson continue as the operator of the Control Tower and Security and Distribution Centre (S&DC) at Lillyhall on behalf of Sellafield Limited. The scope of work includes managing inbound logistics, warehousing and secure distribution of goods.Jason Hendry, Regional Director at Peterson, said, "This contract award reflects our team’s hard work over the last four years and demonstrates our commitment to the area and the sector."In 2019…
Sickles Named Interim Head of Dredging Contractors of America
Former Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) executive director and Weeks Marine’s corporate and government relations director Mark D. Sickles will serve as Interim CEO and executive director as the organization searches for new staff leadership to succeed outgoing DCA head William P. Doyle, who has been appointed to lead the Maryland Port Administration, and Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore.Sickles was unanimously approved by the DCA board of directors and general membership during its annual meeting on July 9.
UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive
The U.K. Hydrographic Office has announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, the current U.K. National Hydrographer and Deputy Chief Executive, to the position of acting chief executive and accounting officer.Sparkes will hold the position while a permanent replacement is sought for Tim Lowe CBE, the previous UKHO chief executive and accounting officer, who announced his retirement Friday.Commenting on Lowe’s retirement, Sparkes said, “On behalf of the senior leadership team and all at the U.K.
Seaboard CEO Bresky Passes Away
Seaboard Corporation announced Monday that its president, CEO and chairman of the board Steven J. Bresky passed away suddenly. The group said its board of directors expects to name Bresky's successor in the near future.Steve was the third generation Bresky to lead Seaboard in its 102-year history, following in the footsteps of his father H. Harry Bresky and grandfather and company founder Otto Bresky. He had been president, CEO and chairman of the board since 2006. Among the agribusiness conglomerate's group of companies is Seaboard Marine…
Malen-Habib Named President of the American Salvage Association
Resolve’s Lindsay Malen-Habib takes the helm to become the American Salvage Association's first woman presidentLindsay Malen–Habib has been named president of the American Salvage Association (ASA) effective immediately, the trade group's executive committee announced Monday. She becomes the first woman to assume the role.Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Malen-Habib is currently Resolve Marine Group’s manager of client services, and she has been an active ASA member for more than 10 years…
SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model
SlipSki Boating Solutions, LLC, an innovator in retractable covers for boats and personal watercraft, has announced a lifetime warranty on all its boat slip cover frames and a new non-retractable option that utilizes gull-wing doors for boat access rather than sliding open like its traditional models. Unlike most of its competitors that use thin, tubular sectional pieces of aluminum or even weaker materials for their frames, SlipSki boat slip cover frames are made from single…
COSCO Teams up with Alibaba on Shipping Blockchain
COSCO SHIPPING has signed a cooperation agreement with e-commerce company Alibaba and its FinTech affiliate Ant Financial to digitalize the shipping supply chain.The Chinese firms will research and promote the deployment of shipping blockchain in China, working to facilitate the connection of shipping, ports, logistics and finance based on the technology, and to realize data connectivity through cross chain cooperation to build a platform for systematic cooperation between the upstream and downstream industrial chains.
Carnival Makes Leadership Changes at HAL, Costa
Carnival Corporation announced another set of moves within its global leadership team as part of the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prepare the organization for the eventual resumption of cruising amid the coronavirus health crisis.Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for the group's Carnival Cruise Line brand, has been named president of the company's Holland America Line, while Neil Palomba, currently president of the company's Italy-based Costa Cruises…
BV Opens Remote Survey Center in Singapore
Bureau Veritas (BV) has opened a new remote survey center in Singapore, with more new locations to follow, as the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services provider continues its digital transformation and push to prove remote class services amid travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newest site joins existing BV remote survey centers in Rotterdam, Piraeus, Istanbul and Dubai.Classification societies and other marine services providers have long striven to increase remote services in an effort to boost efficiencies and reduce costs.
American P&I Club, ABS Consulting Partner on Cyber Awareness
Collaboration between risk management and insurance sectors will focus on education, training and guidance to reduce maritime cyber riskABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a subsidiary of ABS focused on safety and risk management, and American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc. (the American Club) have joined forces to provide education, training and insurance guidance that address maritime cyber security.As digital transformation in the maritime industry brings both opportunities and new challenges…
LISCR Hires Former USCG LNG Expert
The Liberian Registry announced Dallas Smith has been hired as the Director of LNG and Offshore Technology, and as General Manager of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry’s (LISCR) new Houston Office.Smith brings to his new role at LISCR over 20 years of experience as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. Before his retirement last month, Smith was head of the USCG Liquefied Gas National Center of Expertise where he was responsible for executing the Coast Guard’s entire liquefied gas safety, security, and environmental compliance mission around the world.
Zea Named WCI President & CEO
Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) Board of Directors unanimously elected Tracy R. Zea as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the new duties effective today.With a broad range of Capitol Hill, policy development and government relations expertise, Zea most recently served as WCI’s Vice President-Government Relations, advocating for WCI’s goals for authorizations and appropriations which support a modern, efficient, reliable inland waterways transportation system.
Ecochlor Hires Scheid as Europe Business Development Manager
U.S.-based ballast water treatment systems manufacturer Ecochlor announced Sören Scheid will be managing the company's new office in Germany as the Regional Business Development Manager for Europe, Scandinavia and the U.K.Scheid brings to the role more than 10 years of work experience in the maritime industry, including roles in sales, process engineering and operational environmental protection.The Ecochlor ballast water management system (BWMS) uses a two-step process to treat ballast water; filtration followed by an injection of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) into the ballast lines.
BV Appoints Gregg-Smith as China Chief Executive
Testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services company Bureau Veritas (BV) announced Alex Gregg-Smith has joined the BV group as Marine & Offshore Country Chief Executive, China.Reporting to Claude Maillot, Senior Vice President North Asia Zone, Gregg-Smith is based in Shanghai."We are delighted to have Alex back onboard with BV – and in such an important role," Maillot said. "China is so central to our activities, both for new construction and ships in service, so we needed someone with the expert background in classification that Alex provides.
Sailors’ Society Names Baade as CEO
Global maritime charity Sailors’ Society announced Sara Baade has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, starting in September 2020.Baade has a strong background in management and strategic policy and brings extensive experience in leading an international welfare charity from her current role as CEO of The Army Families Federation. Her career also includes working as a senior civil servant for the Department of Business Innovation and Skills, a directorship at the charity UK Skills and substantial experience in investment banking.Sailors’ Society’s Chair of Trustees…
Maersk Acquires Customs Broker KGH
Maersk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($281 million), as the container shipping group seeks to expand its end-to-end logistics services.Maersk since 2016 has sold its oil and gas business and focussed on its container and logistics business for customers including Walmart and Nike.It handles about one in five containers shipped by sea worldwide and is seeking to speed up investments in in-land logistics services.Last year…
Rutten Named CEO of Alphatron Marine Systems Pte Ltd.
JRC/Alphatron Marine said that Maurice Rutten was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Ryo Yajima in the position of Chief Commercial Officer of Alphatron Marine Systems Pte Ltd. as of July 1, 2020.In this position Rutten will be responsible for the operation of Alphatron Marine Systems Pte Ltd. and its subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.Ryo Yajima will be responsible for the JRC business of the entire organization of Alphatron Marine Systems Pte Ltd. and its subsidiaries.In addition…
Van Aalst Group Launches Nortek Services AS
To provide preventive and predictive maintenance services, combined with workshop services for clients operating worldwide in the offshore oil, gas, marine and renewables industry, the Dutch Van Aalst Group recently set up Nortek Services AS in Kristiansand, Norway.According to Wijnand van Aalst, CEO of the Van Aalst Group and Safeway, the initiative to launch Nortek stems mainly from the rapid growth currently taking place at a number of Van Aalst companies. Safeway from the Netherlands has achieved success with its motion-compensated gangways and Techano in Norway…
Nautical Institute's New President Outlines Top Goals
The newly elected President of The Nautical Institute, Jillian Carson-Jackson has vowed to help the Institute and wider maritime community meet three important challenges – those of diversity and inclusion, branch engagement and managing the impact of technology.Speaking at today’s Nautical Institute Annual General Meeting she announced a pledge from the Institute on diversity and inclusion saying: “There has been a concerted effort over the past years to raise visibility of not just women, but the overall role of diversity and inclusion in maritime.
Svitzer Europe Names Karlsen COO
Kasper Karlsen, Senior Director at Maersk Drilling, will join Svitzer Europe as Chief Operating Officer from 1 July 2020, the company has announced today.Karlsen joins Svitzer Europe as COO after nearly 13 years with Maersk Drilling, where he has held a variety of leadership roles spanning the organization’s operational, technical and support functions. He was recently Head of Transformation Office and Customer Solutions at Maersk Drilling. Karlsen holds a Master's Degree from the Technical University of Denmark in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering…
V.Group Partners with Ocean Technologies Group
Ship management and marine support services provider V.Group and maritime learning and operational technologies company Ocean Technologies Group have partnered to offer e-learning to V.Group personnel and customers.Starting later this year, V.Group will leverage on Ocean Technologies Group’s digital platforms to provide integrated e-learning solutions to V.Group’s customers. The new solutions will include bespoke V.Group content, technologies in micro-learning, adaptive and gamified…
Leibowitz Takes Over as Seabourn President
Carnival's luxury cruise brand Seabourn announced Thursday that Josh Leibowitz has been named president, effective immediately. He will report to Stein Kruse, group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.Leibowitz joined Carnival Corporation in 2013 as chief strategy officer and was also named senior vice president of Cunard North America in 2016. He previously served as managing partner of the Miami office of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.He succeeds Rick Meadows, who retired at the end of May after 35 years with Carnival Corporation…
NC Ports Announces New Leadership
Brian E. Clark will take over as Executive Director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority following the retirement of Paul J. Cozza at the end of this year.Clark will continue to serve as North Carolina Ports' Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Director, and Cozza as Executive Director, through December 31.Prior to joining NC Ports in June 2017, Clark served in various senior level positions throughout the maritime industry, including a role as Managing Director for APM Terminals at Port Elizabeth, N.J.
Moller Retires from Teekay Board
Bjorn Moller is retiring from Teekay Corporation’s Board of Directors, the shipowner announced Wednesday.Moller has more than 35 years of service with the Teekay, including 22 years as a board member and more than 20 years in senior management positions. He was Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2011.Moller also served as Vice Chairman of Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P., Vice Chairman of Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
Georgia Allowing Crew Changes
Georgia has become the latest nation to say it will facilitate crew changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Maritime Transport Agency said.“It’s been more than a month since Georgia has been actively cooperating with the maritime industry worldwide and is involved in the facilitation of crew change process and repatriation of Georgian seafarers. Therefore, the time has come to move to the next stage and become more efficient in the process of seafarers’ rotation,”…
Shipbuilders Council of America Elects New Leadership
The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national trade association representing the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry, today announced new board leadership. Taking over the helm of Chairman from Terry O’Brien of Austal USA in Mobile, Al., is Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards from Lockport, La. Joining him to lead the SCA Board is Brad Moyer, Vice President of BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk, Va., who will serve as Vice Chairman.Bordelon and Moyer were elected to their new leadership positions at the SCA annual meeting…
New TFG Marine CEO to Leave in September
The new chief executive of Trafigura's marine fuels joint venture TFG Marine will leave the business at the end of September, the company said on Monday without disclosing the reason for his departure.Anders Gronborg was appointed CEO in April after ending a 27-year career at World Fuel Services in 2018.The company and Gronborg have agreed to part in a "mutually agreed exit", a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, adding that his last day will be Sept. 30."The Board…
Carnival Corp Names Weinstein COO
Carnival Corp on Friday named Josh Weinstein as its new chief operations officer as the company continues to grapple with the global COVID-19 pandemic.Reporting to Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Weinstein's responsibilities will include oversight of major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.Weinstein will retain oversight of Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard, which he managed directly for the past three years.
Total Lubmarine Opens Chicago Lab
Total Lubmarine has extended the global reach of its technical support services with the opening of a new Diagomar Plus Laboratory in Chicago, Ill.The new lab opening means the marine lubricant specialist now has five centers around the world – with Chicago joining Ertvelde (Belgium), Singapore, Shanghai and Panama City.“North America is an increasingly busy market for us and the opening of the Chicago Lab ensures we have a specialist team on hand to deliver onshore dedicated technical support to our customers…
IMarEST Names Lewis Chief Executive
The Insitute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has appointed a new chief executive - Gwynne Lewis - who will begin the role on June 29.David Loosley, the IMarEST’s current chief executive, previously announced that he will be stepping down in June of 2020, after leading the organization for over eight years, to take up the role of Secretary General and CEO of BIMCO.Gwynne has a background in marine consultancy and, prior to joining the IMarEST, was the Global Head of Data and Digital at Lloyd's Register until 2018.
MarAd Insights: “In peace and war” -- Even Against a Virus
The U.S. maritime industry takes great pride in our motto: “In Peace and War.” It sums what we’re all about. From colonial times, through the Revolution, the Civil War, two World Wars, several regional conflicts, and many natural and humanitarian disasters, we got the cargo delivered because our economic security and our national security depend on it.Today, we confront a new kind of enemy: an invisible, debilitating, and too often deadly disease. Yet, just as the courageous merchant…
Brandes to Lead Port of Oakland
Longtime shipping industry executive Bryan Brandes has been named Maritime Director at the Port of Oakland. The port said today he was selected following a nationwide search. Brandes, a 25-year maritime veteran, replaces John Driscoll who left to manage the Alabama State Port Authority.Brandes will lead a staff of 20 responsible for one of the nation’s 10 largest container seaports. Oakland’s Maritime Director oversees everything from facilities management to real estate negotiations.“Bryan is coming in at a crucial time for us and we’re eager to put his skill and industry experience to work…
Insurance Company Launched to Focus on Maritime Cyber Threats
A new insurance services business has been launched to protect maritime companies from cyber threats. Offering risk management, underwriting and analytics, Astaara Company Limited said it aims to modernize this area of the insurance industry."The insurance business is behind the times when it comes to cyber threats to maritime companies. It is only by listening to and responding to what the maritime community needs that you can create a solution that is relevant and necessary…
The Next Generation Takes Ownership in USTC
First financial steps have been made to cement the planned succession process of Torben Østergaard-Nielsen’s global shipping group United Shipping & Trading Company (USTC), based in Middelfart, Denmark.The next generation in the family-owned business, daughters Nina Østergaard Borris and Mia Østergaard Nielsen, have become co-owners via the parent company Selfinvest. In the future, they will take even greater part in the active ownership of the group.With more than 2,500 employees distributed on 101 offices in 33 countries worldwide…
Steve Parks: 1975-2020
Steve Parks, a long-tenured and well-known maritime media marketing persona, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on June 7, 2020. He was 45.Steve began his career in maritime publishing in 1998 selling the Shipping World & Shipbuilding. He was hired by John Labdon Associates (JLA) as senior media consultant and was group sales manager for Marine Propulsion magazine from 2003-2007. He went on to serve as sales and development director at Riviera Maritime Media from 2007-2014.In 2014…
Doyle Hired to Lead the Port of Baltimore
William P. Doyle, a former U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner, has been hired to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced.Currently CEO and Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America, Doyle will take the helm at the Port of Baltimore effective July 22, succeeding Jim White, who announced he would step down at the end of 2019. Doyle was appointed by Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Greg Slater…
Mellquist Tapped as Next President at Volvo Penta
Heléne Mellquist has been appointed as President Volvo Penta and new member of Volvo Group Management. She will replace Björn Ingemanson, who is retiring. Mellquist, born in 1964, currently holds the position as President for the European Division at Volvo Trucks. Her career at the Volvo Group began in 1988 and she has held many senior positions at the company. She has also held the position as CEO at TransAtlantic 2012-2015. Mellquist will join Volvo Penta on July 1, 2020 and take up her new position on September 1, 2020.
Reinikka Named CEO of The Switch
Miika Reinikka has been selected as the next CEO of Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch to take over the role from Jukka-Pekka Mäkinen, current CEO and founder, from July 1, 2020.Reinikka has worked at The Switch for more than 10 years, and his career has taken him through various director and VP-level positions in telecommunications businesses, one of which was the Finnish stock listed company Tecnomen. He then went on to explore new opportunities and found The Switch, where he began his new professional path as a Key Account Manager for several European customers.
Inmarsat Extends Seafarer Support
Satellite communications provider Inmarsat says it continues to ramp up its response to COVID-19, with additional initiatives to improve seafarer wellbeing. These initiatives include further collaboration with ISWAN (International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network) and maritime charities, the launch of a new chatcard and the wider roll-out of a COVID-19 video telemedicine call service.As the pandemic has unfolded, the ompany has worked closely with welfare organization…
Gullick to Lead NOC's Business Development Strategy
The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) appointed Huw Gullick as Managing Director of NOC Innovations and Associate Director of Strategic Business Development starting in August 2020.NOC Innovations Ltd is the wholly owned commercial trading subsidiary of NOC, the purpose of which is to generate revenue to support the furtherance of the NOC’s charitable purposes. Huw will be a member of the NOC Executive Board, owner of our Business Development Strategy, and responsible for supporting…
CMA CGM Aims to be Carbon Neutral by 2050
French-based CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping group, said on Tuesday it would aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.The company, headquartered in the Mediterranean port of Marseille, also announced in a statement a target for 10% of its energy supplies to be made up of alternative fuels by 2023.CMA CGM, which was citing objectives set out by Chairman and Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade during a United Nations conference, is following market leader Maersk in aiming to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.The French group…
Future Floating Homes: Naval Arch Students Meet the Challenge with Green Tech
Naval architecture students in Galati, Romania and Gdansk, Poland, used their technical and soft skills to compete in the final of ShipDX (Ship Design Exercise), the first naval architecture competition in Romania.GLO Marine, the organizer of the competition, looked at current industry trends to propose the theme of this year’s edition: the concept design of a highly autonomous, self-propelled floating house, with a focus on integrating green and sustainable technologies into the smart design.
Enger Named CEO of Höegh Autoliners
Andreas Enger will replace Thor Jørgen Guttormsen as CEO of Höegh Autoliners effective September 8, 2020.Enger has served as an advisor to Höegh Autoliners for more than a year and became CFO in September 2019.Prior to joining Höegh Autoliners, he was a partner at Deloitte, leading its Nordic strategy practice. Earlier in his career Enger was a partner at McKinsey & Co and subsequently held senior executive positions at Norske Skog, PGS and Peterson Packaging. He holds a MSc in Engineering Cybernetics from NTNU in Norway, and an MBA from INSEAD in France.
Opinion: Government Intervention Needed to Keep Shipping, Energy Businesses Moving
In times of crisis sometimes the easiest response is to be heads-down. One of the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that history will look back on as key to the resilience of people and commerce, has been cooperation. As a specialist travel management company (TMC), it is a privilege for ATPI Marine & Energy to be part of unprecedented collaboration in the shipping and energy industries.Right now, these sectors are joining forces in ways never seen before to ensure that ships can sail, rigs can operate and people can be relieved and get home safely.
Nautilus Labs, Oceanking Announce Partnership
Nautilus Labs and Oceanking announced a partnership to jointly expand access to Nautilus in the Greek and Cypriot market to support ship owners and operators. Nautilus serves the global maritime industry by building decision support software that surfaces smart alerts and actionable insights that maximize voyage profitability and vessel yield. Oceanking is based in Greece and provides integrated, technical services and solutions. It will represent Nautilus in the Greek market and connect ship owners/operators and the technology firm.
Elliott Bay Design Group Promotes Reeves
Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announced that Senior Engineer, John Reeves has been promoted to Director of Business Development to oversee business development, generate leads and provide leadership to the sales and marketing team.Reeves joined EBDG in 2015 bringing field experience gained through 23 years of operating and maintaining some of the most complex vessels in the U.S. Coast Guard fleet. His background includes five years as port engineer and manager of four industrial repair facilities, serving as an Associate Professor at the U.S.
Jeff Bezos Invests in Digital Freight Forwarder Beacon
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has picked British startup Beacon, a digital freight forwarder, for his latest investment.Beacon said on Sunday it raised over $15 million in Series A fundraising, from investors including Bezos and venture capital firm 8VC.The startup, formed by two former Uber Technologies Inc executives two years ago, is already backed by Uber founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, along with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.Beacon is also a supply chain finance firm that provides real-time data of cargo delivery and a marketplace view of global shipping costs and
Svitzer Names Kasper Friis Nilaus CEO
Towage operator Svitzer announced its Board of Directors has appointed Kasper Friis Nilaus, VP and current Managing Director (MD) of Svitzer Europe, to succeed Henriette Thygesen as global CEO of Svitzer A/S, effective June 15.Going forward, Nilaus will continue to report to Thygesen in her capacity as CEO of Maersk Fleet and Strategic Brands. Svitzer A/S remains a fully-owned AP Moller-Maersk company.Nilaus joined Svitzer as Business Development Manager in 2007 and has since held various global and regional positions within commercial and general management…
Paddy Rodgers Joins V.Group Board
Ship management and services company V.Group announced that Paddy Rodgers has been appointed as a non-executive director.Rodgers had been CEO of Euronav for almost 20 years before stepping down from the post in 2019. Under his leadership Euronav grew from a family operation with 17 vessels to one of the largest international tanker companies with 73 vessels. He is currently Director at the Royal Museums Greenwich, England comprising of the Royal Observatory, Cutty Sark, National Maritime Museum and Queen’s House.“I am honored to be joining V.Group at such a challenging and exciting time…
Pacific International Lines Secures Debt Deal
Singapore-based container ship operator Pacific International Lines Pte (PIL) has agreed with most of its financial lenders to defer debt payments and is in talks with a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings for a potential investment.PIL said in a statement on Tuesday that it had made significant progress in cutting asset costs due to the challenges the sector has been facing but the coronavirus pandemic had made matters worse over the past month.“Due to the situation…
Profiles in Training: Capt. Ted Morley, MPT
Captain Ted Morley is a ubiquitous figure in maritime training circles, the COO and Academic Principal at MPT in Fort Lauderdales. MPT consistently enrolls more than 10,000 students annually, catering to the whole maritime market from super yachts to super tankers and everything in between. He shares his insights on how the current pandemic is changing maritime training, now and in the future.How have you altered your operations due to the pandemic?Even before COVID-19 we designed our main campus to fight viruses and improve air quality.
Interview: Takeshi Okamoto, ClassNK
As COVID-19 and a historically weak energy market wreaks havoc on maritime, Takeshi Okamoto, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Public Relations Team, ClassNK, tells Maritime Reporter & Engineering News in its May 2020 edition that the pandemic will effectively help to fast track portions of its ClassNK Digital Grand Design 2030 strategy, particularly "where we have a great interest in expanding evaluation methodologies using digital technology to substitute the current physical evaluation methods."Takeshi Okamoto was part of Maritime Reporter's report on 'Class'…
Crowley Logistics Promotes Goldenberg
Crowley Logistics announced it has promoted Bob Goldenberg to vice president, commercial operations, responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the entire commercial logistics team, including U.S. and offshore locations.In this new position, Goldenberg will report to Steve Collar, Crowley’s senior vice president and general manager, logistics, and will continue to be based in the company’s Miami office. Goldenberg will use his experience, technology and industry…
Copenhagen Port Sheds 55 Workers
The financial consequences due to the crisis with the coronavirus pandemic are of such a significant scope that Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) gave notice of termination to 55 employees in Copenhagen, including both dockworkers and office workers.CMP already gave notice of termination in April to 40 employees in Malmö, which as Scandinavia’s largest port terminal for new cars, has been particularly hard hit by the global downturn in vehicle production. In fact, the crisis has resulted in a marked decline across all of CMP’s business areas.
Mantel Joins Theyr Ltd,
Theyr Ltd, a London based met-ocean data provider to the maritime sectors are pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Mantel as a Non-Executive Director.In his role he will be defining and implementing the commercial shipping strategy offering Theyr’s High Fidelity Met Ocean Data and Optimization Services that will drive the digital transformation in shipping.Mantel previously helped pioneer the transformation from paper to electronic chart navigation as a Director and Shareholder of Transas Marine Ltd.
Dean Joins Teledyne CARIS
Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as USA Sales Manager. In this role Dean will concentrate on expanding the reach of Teledyne CARIS software products, while using his in-depth industry experience to provide seamless service and support for existing clients.Dean will spearhead the continued expansion of Teledyne CARIS software especially in the ports, waterways and hydrographic survey markets in the U.S.
Smith Named CEO of Fincantieri Marine Systems N.A.
This week marked the start of new leadership at Chesapeake-based Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, as Ryan W. Smith assumed the position as CEO for the company.Smith brings over 15 years of experience in program management and engineering roles with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, as well as project management and lifecycle consulting services for major defense contractors and ship repair organizations focusing primarily on support of U.S. Navy programs. Smith brings…
AWO Elects Crowley's Mead as Chairman
Arthur F. Mead, Vice President and Chief Counsel at Crowley Maritime Corporation, has been elected Chairman of the American Waterways Operators (AWO), succeeding outgoing Chairman Scott Merritt, former Chief Operating Officer with Foss Maritime Company, LLC.Members of the national tugboat, towboat and barge industry association elected a new slate of leaders this week during the association's Spring Board of Directors / Annual Membership Meeting, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 precautionary measures that resulted in the meeting not taking place in Washington…
FMC to Investigate Alleged Discriminatory Canadian BWMS Regulations
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) said it will initiate an investigation into whether ballast water regulations proposed by the Government of Canada discriminate against U.S. flag vessel operators in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.The FMC commissioners voted unanimously to accept a petition filed by trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) asking the commision to perform the investigation and examine the detriment and harm to the U.S. flag fleet resulting…
Daniels Tapped to Lead Port Everglades
Port of Gulfport (Mississippi) executive director Jonathan Daniels will move east and take the top spot as the Chief Executive & Port Director at Port Everglades, as announed by Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry. Broward’s seaport is a gateway for cargo, cruise and petroleum that is undergoing a $1.6 billion port expansion effort. Daniels comes to Port Everglades from the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi where he has been the executive director since 2013.In addition to his maritime experience in Gulfport…
#WeatheringtheStorm: American Club, Eagle Ocean Video Salutes Seafarers
“Weathering the Storm” salutes heroes of the sea in turbulent timesThe American Club and Eagle Ocean Marine (EOM) have produced a video entitled ‘Weathering the Storm’ which salutes the service of seafarers in these turbulent times as they seek to protect themselves in their vital work, at sea and in port, against the ravages of COVID-19.The video can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVTBZ0v1w4Q“As seafarers labor in their essential role of enabling global trade…
Interview: John Waterhouse, EBDG - “Be Bold in Thinking but Cautious in Application”
John Waterhouse is a ubiquitous character in the U.S. maritime industry, a deep-thinker, a signature bow tie and more than three decades of naval architecture and marine engineering experience and success as co-owner of the Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG).While growing up, John Waterhouse spent some time in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and it was as a young boy standing on the shores of English Bay, watching ships come in from around the world to load and unload their cargos, when he realized that a maritime career could be his future.
ShipMoney Digital Payment Solutions for Cash-to-Master Virtual Payments for Seafarers
As the health and welfare of seafarers continues to be a point of focus around the world, Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, introduced ShipMoney Virtual Cards and the Transfer Marketplace, a pair of services designed to expedite payments to crew members and their families while providing a broad range of remittance options.ShipMoney’s Virtual Card solution uses Visa’s virtual card technology, which enables crew members to immediately access their wages from anywhere in the world while onboard or at home…
Weir Named GM of Florida International Terminal
Florida International Terminal announced Justin Weir has been appointed as the port's new General Manager.Weir has over 20 years’ experience in the industry, including previous roles in New Jersey and Los Angeles, where he has been in charge of business performance, asset management, strategic operational planning, implementing new technologies, among other responsibilities. He has a degree in business administration from Brookdale Community College, Lincroft (New Jersey, U.S.)…
Baker, Dickson Take On Leading Roles Within British Tugowners Association
Two of Svitzer’s senior UK-based executives will take up leading roles to support the voice of the British towage sector, the company announced. Scott Baker, Svitzer’s Head of Marine Standards, becomes Chairman of the British Tugowners Association (BTA), taking over from outgoing Chair Nick Dorman. Meanwhile, Ita Dickson, Cluster Managing Director of UK North, joins the BTA’s Executive Committee.
Interview: Steinar Nerbovik, President & CEO, Philly Shipyard
Philly Shipyard won a high-profile contract when TOTE Services awarded the deal to build up to five new ships, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). We caught up with Steinar Nerbovik, President & CEO, Philly Shipyard for insights on the deal.While many companies globally fight to stay in business through the COVID-19 pandemic, Philly Shipyard received a huge deal late last month: the contract to build up to five NSMV ships, a contract that has been one of the most closely watched and hotly contested U.S. shipbuilding deals in recent memory.