Port Logistics

-
Port Manager Among 16 Arrested in Beirut Blast Probe
Lebanese authorities have arrested 16 people in an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion, state news agency NNA said on Thursday, and a judicial source and local media said the port's general manager was among those being held.NNA did not name the individuals…
-
Beirut Blast a Wake-up Call on Dangers of Ammonium Nitrate
The devastating explosion in Beirut should be a wake-up call for countries on the dangers of ammonium nitrate, which caused the blast…
-
Jamaica Opens for Crew Changes and Repatriations
In order to enable crew changes, the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) has listed seafarers among the class of “essential workers”…
-
Insurers Discuss Container Casualty Causes
Handling of steel boxes throughout the shipping, ports and logistics supply chain has historically grown exponentially, putting…
-
Shipping's Share of Global Carbon Emissions Increases
Carbon emissions from shipping rose in the six-year period to 2018 and accounted for 2.89% of the world’s CO2, a study released on Tuesday showed, ami
-
Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route
From August 13, 2020, Stena Line will start a new freight focused connection between Latvia, Sweden and Germany by adding…
-
Intellian Completes Its Next Gen Global Xpress Portfolio
Intellian launches the latest in its next generation GX range of antennas: the GX60NX, designed specifically and now type…
-
Scorpio Bulkers Plans to Buy Wind Turbine Installation Vessel
Dry bulk shipowner Scorpio Bulkers on Monday announced it has signed a letter of intent to purchase a newbuild wind turbine…
-
Lower Mississippi River to be Deepened to 50 Feet
The ports at Baton Rouge, New Orleans, South Louisiana, St. Bernard and Plaquemines are slated to have deep draft access after Louisiana Gov.
-
Newport Shipping Names Loges Managing Director for Germany
Newport Shipping said Ingmar Loges has joined the company as Managing Director, Germany, supportSing U.K.-based drydocking…
-
Baltic Index Ticks Upward
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index climbed on Monday, as demand for capesize and panamax vessels rose.The Baltic dry index, which tracks rat
-
Ship Emissions: ABS Spearheads the Future of EEDI for Ships
A team led by ABS has been awarded a contract by the European Commission (EC) to explore future directions for the IMO’s…
-
Crew Welfare Innovation Challenge Launched
Challenge for start-ups and SMEs will fund and test application that helps improve the safety of deck operations, minimizes fatigue on board…
-
Containerships Sent to Tripoli to Maintain Lebanon Supply Lines
Leading container lines are diverting ships to Lebanon's smaller terminal of Tripoli…
-
American Commercial Barge Line Names Ellis as CEO
U.S. inland barge transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) has…
-
Container Losses in the Rolling Seas
Cargoes have come off ships at sea it seems like forever. Some years ago a ship suffered…
-
Beirut Blast Caused by Ammonium Nitrate Seized from Cargo Ship
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and…
-
Deadly Explosion Rips Through Beirut Port Area
A powerful blast in port warehouses near central Beirut storing highly explosive…
-
Leadership Development in the Merchant Marine: The Growing Significance for the Future
How many times have you heard someone say, “Oh, that person is a born leader; I could…