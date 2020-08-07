Maritime Logistics Professional Advertising
Sales Representatives
Rob Howard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Rob started with Maritime in late 1998 as advertising sales manager for Maritime Reporter and Engineering News & Marine News Magazine and grew with the company into his current position of the past 8 years as Vice President developing and managing the sales and marketing team for the world’s leading B2B media group covering the international maritime, shipbuilding and underwater technology markets.Phone:+1 561 732-4368 Fax:+1 561 732-6984 Email: howard@marinelink.com