How the old polar ship MAUD is floated

Posted to Eversafe Marine
(by
song Tom)
on
July 18, 2020
The Maud, a Norwegian ice-faring ship built for the explorer Roald Amundsen, had been sitting in shallow water off the coast of northern Canada since 1930。 A professional cultural heritage inspection of the wreck was carried out in 1995 and 1996…
Posted to Maritime Musings
(by
Dennis Bryant)
on
July 13, 2020
By Dennis Bryant and Rob MurrayThere is no signal in the International Code of Signals for ‘quarantine’ (indeed the word ‘quarantine’ does not appear in the code). Today ships signal either ‘ My vessel is “healthy” and I request free pratique’…
Posted to From the desk of DCA Executive Director & CEO William Doyle
(by
William P. Doyle)
on
December 9, 2019
The U.S.-Flag dredging industry commemorates the 78th anniversary of the Japanese air raid on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor highlighting the critical need for a robust American shipbuilding capacity to ensure for the preparedness of the nation’s navy bases.“On this day…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
November 7, 2019
A country the size of Texas, with a story to match. Windhoek, Namibia: In case you were wondering, I was on vacation for a good chunk of September. And, for much of that time, off-the-grid. WAY off the grid. On our fifth trip to the Dark Continent…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
July 22, 2019
The U.S Maritime Administration sponsors a conference on the U.S. Vessel Automation Industry. It’s about time – right on time. Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships - the time is now.Linthicum, MD: All the usual suspects, along with many new faces…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
July 1, 2019
The Blue Ridge Mountains beckon, promising cooler weather, an improving environment, and a little bit of maritime, for good measure. This weekend, we answered the call.Mount Mitchell, NC: In the choppy wake of putting not one, but two magazines to bed in the previous eight days…
Posted to From the desk of DCA Executive Director & CEO William Doyle
(by
William P. Doyle)
on
June 21, 2019
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) is working as a subcontractor with Western Contracting Corporation to provide fill for an emergency sand berm to close a levee breach at river mile 572 on the Missouri River.GLDD’s Hydraulic Cutter Suction Dredge ‘Iowa’ is dredging approximately 350…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
June 19, 2019
Winning this or any other ‘trade war’ will take intestinal fortitude. Worth it or not, I’m not sure we have what it takes.As we rapidly churn towards the midpoint of 2019, the maritime sector’s biggest story of the year – and arguably its biggest heartburn – surrounds the topic of trade…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
June 5, 2019
A ‘work in progress,’ the North American brown water, shallow draft sectors have experienced a tumultuous year of evolution, changing market conditions, a rapidly shifting regulatory environment and new opportunities. Anything but boring, there is something for everyone.
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
May 30, 2019
The time to act is now.As Infrastructure Week in mid-May kicked off, the Waterways Council, Inc. held its annual press briefing on the critical issues facing the nation’s inland waterways. WCI President CEO Mike Toohey began by saying simply…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
May 13, 2019
That dirty little secret that labor doesn’t want you to know.Just back from a whirlwind three-day press tour of the State of Virginia’s intermodal network connections, there is much to report – most of it good – emanating from the Commonwealth.
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
May 5, 2019
“… U.S. Infrastructure Needs More Impactful Money, Not Just More of It.” – Fitch Ratings' Cherian George.It wasn’t too long ago – okay it was at least three Marad Administrators ago – that a Marad staffer confided in me about a U.S. DOT meeting that he had attended…
Posted to Thomas Jelenić's blog
(by
Thomas Jelenic)
on
April 25, 2019
There has been a lot of discussion in the maritime industry lately about knowing and understanding your ultimate customer. That seems to make sense. You can’t serve your customer’s needs and maintain a long-term business relationship if you don’t know and understand your customer.
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
April 2, 2019
IRI’s William Gallagher headlines the Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s annual presentation of the Emery Rice Medal at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Gallagher’s belief in the value and concept of a public education, coupled with a life of…
Posted to Global Maritime Analysis with Joseph Keefe
(by
Joseph Keefe)
on
March 29, 2019
For the nation’s ports, that’s the same as Real Estate: it’s about location, location and … location. The Port of Oakland is a prime example.It was back in the early 1980’s that, as a young third or second mate, I was assigned to a tanker that went into shipyard in Jacksonville…
Posted to U.S. West Coast Trade
(by
John McLaurin)
on
March 26, 2019
Over the years the Port of Oakland has enjoyed a reputation for solid management, responsiveness and innovation. It has been well-deserved as demonstrated by its environmental achievements, high volume of ship calls and balanced growth in import and export cargo at the seaport.
Posted to From the desk of DCA Executive Director & CEO William Doyle
(by
William P. Doyle)
on
March 18, 2019
Randy Boyd, president of RLB Contracting based in Port Lavaca, Texas is a fighter. He’s a dredger and marine construction entrepreneur. Proud and strong, Randy Boyd, takes on the risk and keeps his workers employed rebuilding equipment for the Jones Act dredging industry.Last year…